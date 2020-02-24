Apple's main global source says that ARM-based Macs will come next year – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLce5a3f55e3a2093076fcf998ff74dc6811% %MINIFYHTMLce5a3f55e3a2093076fcf998ff74dc6812%

Apple has an obsession with owning as much technology as possible in its products. With that in mind, we've seen a handful of rumors in recent years that detail Apple's interest in diminishing its dependence on Intel and designing ARM-based chips for future laptop models.

While rumors about Apple's interest in designing its own ARM-based chips for Mac date back a few years, it is foreseeable that there are concrete details difficult to obtain. That said, a new research report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo finally provides us with a kind of launch window for these rumored Mac.

According to Kuo's latest report (which was initially discovered by MacRumors), Apple plans to launch Mac laptops with internally designed processors sometime during the first half of 2021.

By the way, prominent developer Steve Troughton-Smith went to Twitter and said that if Kuo's note is accurate, that would indicate that Apple will make some sort of announcement at WWDC later this year.

"That would make this WWDC the last WWDC before ARM Macs is sent," Troughton-Smith explained. "If there is going to be a Transition Kit for developers this time, now is the time." Apple gave a six-month warning for the Intel switch, provided SDK and prototype hardware. What will happen this time? "

Later he added:

The two scenarios: 1) Apple provides developers with the tools to make ARM Mac applications in WWDC 2020 (this year), and gives them a delivery time of up to 12 months

2) Apple does not announce the change of ARM to developers until June 2021, weeks after the end of H1 when it is assumed that these things will be sent – Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 24, 2020

At this point, it is logical to think that the transition from Apple to Mac based on ARM is more a matter of when opposite to Yes. By the way, Apple last June hired a leading chip designer Mike Filippo from ARM.

