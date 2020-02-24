Apple investor Warren Buffett finally upgrades from a foldable phone to an iPhone

%MINIFYHTML1e89a3840d7672e942bd1486f251e75b11% %MINIFYHTML1e89a3840d7672e942bd1486f251e75b12%

Billionaire Warren Buffett is finally the proud owner of a smartphone. The 89-year-old business mogul, who by chance owns 5.6 percent of Apple's shares, told CNBC that he recently updated his Samsung Haven folding phone to an iPhone 11.

After using the folding phone as recently as 2019, Buffett notes that it has officially separated and is adopting smartphones, although he did not mention which iPhone 11 model he is using. "My folding phone is gone forever," Buffett said.

Buffett tells CNBC that he did not buy an iPhone, but was given away by "several of them,quot; by numerous people, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has been trying to get Buffett to switch to an Apple-manufactured device during the minus a few. years. Cook even told Bloomberg TV in 2018 that he would personally fly to Omaha and perform technical support for Buffett, if he ever needed it.

Although Buffett finally changed, he says he is strictly using his iPhone to make phone calls. Buffett also owns an iPad and uses it primarily to conduct research and verify stock prices.