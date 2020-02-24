Apollo Nida and her fiancee, Sherien, get together with baby leaks and those who hate say it's disrespectful to Phaedra Parks

Apollo Nida and her fiancé, Sherien, spent time with NeNe Leakes and, judging by the post she shared on her social media account, they had fun. He shared a photo with the two ladies and wrote in the caption that the RHOA show is really fun.

Speaking of NeNe and the RHOA series, you may already know the rumors surrounding NeNe.

It has been said that this is the last season of which the woman will be part, and this made her diehard fans extremely upset.

Of course, so far nothing has been confirmed, but NeNe fans said that if it no longer appears on the show, they will stop watching it.

Anyway, here is Apollo's post on his IG account:

‘We had a great time dating @neneleakes last night. The show was incredibly fun. After so many years, thanks for the same wonderful vibes and positive energy. #muchsuccess ", the man captioned the photo in his social media account.

Some people got scared and raised Apollo's ex-wife, Phaedra Parks, but NeNe fans have no problem with what happened there.

Someone said: ‘I see nothing wrong with this. He came to her show and supported her. If Phaedra has no problem, why you? "

Another commenter said: ‘Nene can be friends with whoever she wants to be friends with. Who the hell are you to give your opinions without asking …?

Someone else praised Apollo and said: ‘You are so handsome Apollo. You should make an appearance as a guest at RHOA. Peace and blessings. & # 39;

A fan posted: ‘People should worry about their business, what is the problem with Nene taking photos with an old friend? Whoever has no sin should throw the first stone, I will wait. "

Apart from this, NeNe fans are happy to see her very busy lately.



