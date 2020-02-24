Amir Khan favors Tyson Fury over Anthony Joshua in heavyweight showdown | Boxing News





Tyson Fury celebrates his victory for the world title over Deontay Wilder

Amir Khan has hailed Tyson Fury as the No. 1 heavyweight in the world and would favor the new WBC champion to defeat unified headline Anthony Joshua.

Fury tore off the WBC belt to Deontay Wilder with a sensational victory in the seventh round in Las Vegas over the weekend to join Brit Brit Brit as world champion in the top division.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has insisted that he will do "all that is necessary,quot; to make a fight for the undisputed title, but former world champion Khan turned to Fury, when asked to choose a winner.

"We have to say that it is the number one heavyweight in the world," Khan said. Sky sports news. "We know he only has the WBC title. You have AJ who has the other world titles."

"I feel it is incredible for British boxing to have all the world titles in England. A clash between them will be huge, if that ever happened."

I think Fury is the complete fighter. Amir Khan

"But I think, overall, Tyson Fury's performance was incredible. He did everything, he got attached to the game plan, he was very smart and made it seem very, very easy."

When asked about a Joshua-Fury prediction, Khan said: "You have put me in the place there. If I had to choose someone, I lean a little more towards Fury.

1:17 Hearn says Joshua’s preference is to fight Fury later Hearn says Joshua’s preference is to fight Fury later

"I think Fury is the complete fighter. He is a good fighter, he can fight. As we saw in the last fight, he was the one who knocked Wilder down with power. I never thought he had as much power as he did." a heavyweight, but I think he proved it in the last fight.

"Moving forward with the front foot, he boxes very well too, so I favor him a little more."

Khan has been continually linked to a major internal clash with Kell Brook, only to have negotiations repeatedly broken.

Kell Brook has called Amir Khan again

Sheffield's man issued a new call for a confrontation with Khan after his recent return to Mark DeLuca and his rival is still open to a British battle.

Khan said: "That is another fight that is out there for me, just as people are talking about the fight of Fury and AJ. Mine and Brook's fight has been talked about for a long, long time, but it seems they never materialize. "

"I leave it to the promoters, they sit down, if everything goes well, and then everything fails.

"I think this is the last year. If it doesn't happen this year, I don't think it's going to happen, but I would like it to happen. I'm in conversations with Eddie and I'd love to sit down with them."