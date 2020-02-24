Alicia Keys offers piano performance at the Kobe Bryant Memorial

Alicia Keys is celebrating the life of Kobe Bryant Through his musical talents.

During the ceremony celebrating the life of Monday morning for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Alicia performed a special song, described as one of Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryantthe "favorite numbers,quot; inside the Staples Center.

Dressed in a purple silk suit, Keys was accompanied by a small orchestra while playing Beethoven's "Moon Sonata,quot; on the piano.

Alicia's performance comes less than a month after she had to organize the Grammys 2020 hours after hearing about Kobe's death.

"Listening to the news about Kobe and his daughter was so tragic,quot; she told Ellen DeGeneres. "And none of us can still believe it right now, until today. So, I think it was definitely a crazy feeling because, literally minutes before, we were going to do something else and we had to really discover how we can properly honor him at home tonight (with) everyone who loves him and loves him so much and has been inspired by him and felt so devastated at that time. We couldn't, you know, we had to do that correctly. "