Alicia Keys offers piano performance at the Kobe Bryant Memorial

Alicia Keys is celebrating the life of Kobe Bryant Through his musical talents.
During the ceremony celebrating the life of Monday morning for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Alicia performed a special song, described as one of Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryantthe "favorite numbers,quot; inside the Staples Center.
Dressed in a purple silk suit, Keys was accompanied by a small orchestra while playing Beethoven's "Moon Sonata,quot; on the piano.
Alicia's performance comes less than a month after she had to organize the Grammys 2020 hours after hearing about Kobe's death.
"Listening to the news about Kobe and his daughter was so tragic,quot; she told Ellen DeGeneres. "And none of us can still believe it right now, until today. So, I think it was definitely a crazy feeling because, literally minutes before, we were going to do something else and we had to really discover how we can properly honor him at home tonight (with) everyone who loves him and loves him so much and has been inspired by him and felt so devastated at that time. We couldn't, you know, we had to do that correctly. "
Today's public monument featured a performance by Beyoncé, and several compliments from those closest and dearest to Kobe and Gianna.
Vanessa also shared moving comments about her close relationship with her husband and daughter.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
During the Grammy, Alice and Boyz ll Men He made "It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday,quot;.
"We're going to sing together, we're going to laugh together. We're going to dance together. We're going to cry together," he told the audience. "We will unite everything. We will love together and we will make sure to celebrate the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world, the only thing that has the power to unite us all. And that is music."
Over the weekend, Kobe and his daughter Gianna also received a special tribute at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.
The father-daughter duo was previously buried earlier this month at a private funeral near his family's home in southern California.
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.