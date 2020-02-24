Alexis Skyy is proud to be Alaiya Grace's mother and publicly proclaims her infinite love for her

Alexis Skyy wanted to clarify some things in her social media account, and the main theme is her amazing girl. You may remember that two years ago, when Alexis went into preterm labor, she wasn't even sure her baby would make it.

But, in January, her baby, Alaiya Grace, celebrated her second birthday.

In case you don't know, Alaiya suffers from hydrocephalus, and the girl had to receive a shunt that was put in her brain after she was born with a weight of only one pound.

The girl has also been receiving speech, physical and stimulation therapy to help her develop and grow.

Alexis has been receiving a lot of hate in social networks, and this is due to the spicy photos he continues to publish, mainly.

Those who hate her accuse her of overexposing herself, and keep telling Alexis to be a mother first.

He decided that it is time to respond and shared several publications in which he addresses hate comments.

‘These b * ches can't stand the competition, that's the problem! A BAD BITCH AND A GOOD MOTHER! Lay Lay outfit period @childsplayclothing ’, Alexis subtitled one of the publications.

He continued with another post, which he captioned with the following words: ‘I have been hugging my baby tightly since the day he was born. And I will hold her tight for the rest of her life. I am a mother first, and no matter your disabilities, I will always be by your side. "

She shared some words for her daughter: Eres You are beautiful LayLay and I love you forever! I am a proud mother of my son who has a disability! Greetings to all the other women in the world who have children with disabilities. "

A follower said: "You are all hard !!!! LayLay, you are still beautiful despite your disability. And Alexis, keep your hands around her and keep telling her she is beautiful! It breaks my heart to see people make negative comments about a baby who cannot defend herself, it is not her fault that God has made her beautiful and disabled! "

Alexis fans offer their full support.



