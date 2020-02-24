Alcohol is believed to be a "contributing factor,quot; in the fatal accident of Polk County (Wisconsin) – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Wisconsin authorities are investigating after a fatal accident in Polk County on Sunday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin, the two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:05 p.m. on County Truck Highway M, just north of the Saint Croix and Polk County line.

%MINIFYHTML49c707ffaa523d4735b84a8c7e9c4fad13% %MINIFYHTML49c707ffaa523d4735b84a8c7e9c4fad14%

There, a truck pulling a recreational trailer, occupied by the adult driver and two female passengers, was heading north and tried to turn left on East Cedar Lake Road when a southbound passenger car collided with the truck.

%MINIFYHTML49c707ffaa523d4735b84a8c7e9c4fad15% %MINIFYHTML49c707ffaa523d4735b84a8c7e9c4fad16%

The driver, a single car occupant, a woman, died in the collision.

The occupants of the truck were not injured at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident, Polk County officials said. The investigation is ongoing.