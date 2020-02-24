Akshay Kumar to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor again?

Akshay Kumar is a superstar whose bag of future projects is overflowing. This year alone has three major releases in Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb and Prithviraj Chauhan of YRF. Next year also has an exciting line of films and, added to that list, is ready to collaborate with producer Ekta Kapoor.

According to reports, the actor signed a movie with Ekta Kapoor and will be an action comedy. The superstar signed the film 10 days ago and will soon work on the logistics of the film. A source revealed: “He (Akshay) is reading scripts and will close his calendar in fifteen days. He does not want to restrict himself to a particular genre and has made a conscious effort to sign various scripts. Akshay's film with Ekta will be directed by a debutant and mounted on a luxurious scale. Like all his films, Akshay will also complete this on a schedule from beginning to end. "The film will be released in 2021 and both the producer and the actor are excited about it.

Ekta Kapoor and Akshay Kumar had joined in 2013 for Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara. Akshay Kumar is currently preparing for the launch of Rohit Shetty's police drama, Sooryavanshi, which premieres in theaters on March 24.