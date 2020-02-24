AJOPINION – Indian media and protests against citizenship law | Narendra Modi

In this new episode of #AJOPINION, Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of The Wire news site, discusses the recent protests against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) that took over India and what it is to be a journalist in the country.

The CAA was approved by the Indian Parliament last December. It allows authorities to grant citizenship to undocumented personsMuslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before 2015.

%MINIFYHTML48c53d56fba03375ce64563d3f037d9d11% %MINIFYHTML48c53d56fba03375ce64563d3f037d9d12%

Critics say it violates the secular constitution of India and has questioned it in the Supreme Court.

Varadarajan says that continued protests against the CAA have shed light on the role of the media and its coverage of the issue.

"What has happened in recent years is that an important section of the media has crossed over to the dark side," argues Varadarajan. "Without being formally censored, they have stopped doing their job. They have stopped asking difficult questions about the government and its policies, are amazed by the prime minister and his ministers and are reluctant to criticize them. Many unfortunately become spokesmen for propaganda. official ".

The opinions expressed in this video are the speaker's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera