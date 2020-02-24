After Texas, Modi throws Trump an even bigger party in India

Last year was "Hello, Modi!" – a rally at the Texas football stadium for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India that featured President Trump. On Monday, Modi returned the favor with "Namaste Trump," a campaign-style event at a 110,000-seat cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
A daylong event with popular singers, dancers and throbbing music under a scorching sun, the "Namaste Trump,quot; rally was a cheeky tribute to Mr. Trump. His name and image appeared on dozens of banners and billboards throughout the stadium and outside its grounds. Trump said it made a lasting impression on him.
The event satisfied Trump's taste for a giant crowd. He also made a vivid image that leaders are jointly cultivating as more wild and blatantly brazen figures that lead their countries to bright new futures, even when their critics accuse both men of encouraging caustic nationalism and abuse against minorities.
Mr. Modi greeted Mr. Trump and his wife, Melania, when they arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Ahmedabad did not deliver the 10 million supporters Trump said Modi promised: television images suggested tens of thousands, not millions in the streets.
During a visit to Ashram Sabarmati, where Gandhi lived, Mr. Modi explained how to use a charkha, a traditional spinning wheel.
The Trumps and Mr. Modi during the rally at the stadium.
India says that Motera Stadium, formally known as Sardar Patel Stadium, is the largest cricket stadium in the world.
Not to mention the growing reaction against what critics call Modi's anti-Muslim Hindu nationalism, Trump praised India for its unity.
"We will always remember this remarkable hospitality," Trump said. "We will remember forever."
Ms. Trump's leaders and shoes were left behind during her visit to the Sabarmati Ashram.