Advance of the match live – Cardiff vs N Forest 02.25.2020

Cardiff will face Nottingham Forest at the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Cardiff will run out of Lee Tomlin when they receive fifth place from Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night. The midfielder missed the defeat of the Bluebirds against Stoke over the weekend due to a knee injury suffered in training and will now spend six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Joe Ralls could regain his place after watching Stoke's game from the bench after missing four games with a buttock problem. The defender Matthew Connolly (ankle), the end Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (hamstrings) and the forward Isaac Vassell (thigh) are absent in the long term and will not play any role.

The head of Nottingham Forest, Sabri Lamouchi, will choose from an almost complete team before visiting Wales. Samba Sow (knee) has returned to the injury list after recovering from a previous problem to participate in his club's 2-2 draw with West Brom on Saturday and is unlikely to appear.

Nuno da Costa has doubts after leaving the injured field during a meeting of children under 23 years. Tendayi Darikwa has missed most of the season with a break from the LCA and is not expected to return during this campaign.

Recent form

Cardiff entered this game after a couple of mixed weeks. They beat Huddersfield 3-0 on February 12, followed with a 2-2 draw at home against Wigan and then fell to a 2-0 loss against Stoke over the weekend.

Forest has also had problems since his 2-0 victory over Leeds on February 8. After a 1-0 loss to Charlton three days later, they tied 2-2 with the West Brom leaders and then QPR kept them in a stalemate.

What the managers said …

Cardiff & # 39; s Neil Harris: "We have to make sure Saturday was unique. When you play again so soon, especially against a team just above you in the division, it's important to fix things. It will be a great game against Forest."

"If we take the play-offs seriously, we have to beat the teams around us. With two huge games in four days next week, it's a great opportunity for us. I'm looking forward to Tuesday night and see how the team responds. "

Nottingham Forest Sabri Lamouchi: "This is not the time to give up. We must go ahead and continue to perform as well as we did on Saturday because then the results will come. We played for victory but we fell a little short."

"Now we have to rest a couple of days before having another difficult game against Cardiff. The players are giving me everything right now, but we just have to make sure we are a little more efficient in the last third and take advantage of our possibilities when they come." .

Conversation point: Is Cardiff still in the play-off race?

The twists and turns produced by the Championship year after year mean that even at this late stage of the season, the panorama of the promotion is largely unclear. West Brom and Leeds seem to have overcome their mid-season depression and are starting to get away, but is there a place for Neil Harris men in the end of the season lottery?

They sit 10th before the clash on Tuesday, six points from Brentford, Forest and Preston, who currently occupy three of the four places. They face a difficult race, with five of the first seven still to play, but if they can achieve a decent career in the coming weeks, they could sneak in.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Cardiff.



















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and QPR.



Opta statistics

Cardiff City has won nine of its last 10 league games against Nottingham Forest, drawing the other in December 2015.

Nottingham Forest has won one of its last 11 out-of-league visits to Cardiff (W1 D3 L7), a 2-0 victory in November 2010.

Despite drawing five of his last six home games (W1), Cardiff has lost less home games than any other side of the Championship at home this season (W8 D7 L1), a 0-1 loss to Bristol City in November.

In the 13 championship games this season, when Nottingham Forest had the most possession, they achieved only one victory (7.7% – D5 L7), compared to winning 14 of the other 21 games in which the Reds surrendered the highest proportion to their opponents (66.7% – D6 L1).

Nottingham Forest has lost seven in its last 10 trips to Welsh teams in all competitions (W1 D2), although after their victory in Swansea in September, the Reds seek to win these consecutive games for the first time since November 2010 (1-0 v Swansea, 2-0 v Cardiff).