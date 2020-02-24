A presidency of Bernie Sanders could be a nightmare for Saudi Arabia | Saudi Arabia

Imagine for a moment that Senator Bernie Sanders wins the US presidential elections in November and then heads to a meeting scheduled for next year with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS).

In a clash of personality and style, President Sanders would probably make a long statement about his "political revolution,quot; while sitting next to MBS, and the White House press corps that gathered in the Oval Office would ask him awkwardly. How was I going to do it? organize a meeting with rulers he once called "murderous thugs,quot;.

Would that be the nightmare scenario of Saudi leadership for a post-Trump presidency?

Sanders, who is currently the favorite in the Democratic primary, made this bold statement about the Saudi leadership during a town hall meeting in Nevada on February 18, just when the U.S. Secretary of State. UU., Mike Pompeo, got on a flight for three days. Visit to Riad.

There is much at stake when it comes to US policy towards Saudi Arabia if Sanders or any other Democratic candidate ends up beating Trump in November. A Democrat in the White House would bring bad memories to Riyadh.

President Barack Obama approved the impulse to expel the Egyptian Hosni Mubarak after the January 25 Revolution, reduced US dependence on oil from the Middle East, involved Tehran in a nuclear agreement and declared that Washington would no longer fight against Iran on behalf from Saudi Arabia.

All hell broke loose in Riyadh during the Obama administration, which led to a gradual seizure of power by MBS at home. The emerging leadership of Saudi Arabia reacted to Obama with two major policy changes. First, he adopted a rather atypical hawkish foreign policy to challenge what he had perceived as two main enemies: the Iranian regime and the Islamists.

The Saudi leadership briefly supported the Syrian opposition in Syria from 2011 to 2013 against the Syrian regime backed by Iran. He helped the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, to overthrow the Muslim Brotherhood in July 2013, and entered the civil war in Yemen in March 2015 to confront Iranian-backed Houthis, among other regional policies.

Second, he acknowledged that the traditional approach to influence American politics through Congress and other conventional institutions was no longer paying dividends. The alternative was to try to influence the presidential candidates and this opportunity was presented in the 2016 US elections.

Saudi Arabia's commitment to Trump yielded tremendous results when the US president in office realigned the interests of the United States with Saudi Arabia by trying to dissuade, instead of compromising, the Iranian regime, withdrawing the United States from Iran's nuclear agreement.

MBS has a direct line with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has helped Saudi leaders face several political storms, especially the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul in October 2018.

The deadly shooting of a Saudi military officer who killed three American sailors at a naval air station in Florida last December did not cause a Twitter rant on Trump's part.

It is almost certain that Trump would never grant any other foreign leader the same type of free passes he has given MBS.

While he is the best ally of the White House that Saudi leaders could have expected, Saudi crushing on Trump carries a huge risk if the acting president falls short in the elections this fall. Even if Trump wins, the risk will be there after the end of his second term in 2024.

Whether deliberately or not, MBS has gotten into the skin of the Washington establishment because it has often overlooked its institutions. Trump also improved MBS's chances of finally taking the throne in Riyadh at the expense of maintaining U.S. relations with other factions within the Saudi royal family.

Trump and MBS have customized relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia through transactional routes rather than institutional ones. Which brings us to the big question: what could happen if Trump loses the election?

All major centrist and leftist presidential candidates, except Michael Bloomberg, tend to project negative views of Saudi leadership. This reflects the general mood among liberals in the primaries influenced by a left-wing Democratic base. Most likely, a Democratic president will mean a return to Obama's approach, which would include a complex commitment to the Iranian regime in the nuclear agreement and an inclination not to give Saudi leadership any more step.

A Sanders presidency would go beyond the establishment of Washington to maintain control and balance over Saudi policy, which could create friction between the White House and major national security agencies.

Sanders, who has advocated against the interests of the US defense industry. UU. And US corporations could use foreign policy towards Saudi Arabia as a way to demonstrate how their call for the distribution of wealth in the country could affect US policy abroad. Therefore, a Sanders presidency will argue that the lower the control of the US defense industry. UU. On the US economy, the lower its impact on US foreign policy will be.

If Sanders, or another Democratic president, defied Saudi leadership, Riyadh would probably take advantage of his strongest pressure tool, his wealth, in retaliation.

Saudi Arabia spent $ 18 billion on US weapons. UU. In 2017, it has almost doubled its ownership of U.S. government debt under Trump to just under $ 180 billion, and is now the largest source of capital for new American companies. It could threaten to transfer its resources to China and Russia, among other places.

Any Democratic president would have to do these calculations before deciding on an approach to Saudi Arabia.

A centrist Democrat could try to contain any bilateral crisis to mitigate the economic impact, but it could still be difficult to close the trust gap between the two sides.

The United States could, for example, take measures to significantly impact Saudi Arabia, which could range from reopening questions about the Khashoggi case to terminating the security umbrella it provides to Riyadh.

However, while the US UU. It has the advantage in this increasingly complex relationship, it does not necessarily have the political will set the limits of relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia due to the fatigue felt by policy makers and the general public with Middle Eastern conflicts. The challenge has been, and probably will remain, that Washington does not have a strategy for the Middle East and that it is not ready to become militarily entangled again in this region.

The United States now competes with Saudi Arabia as one of the leading oil exporters and hopes to shift its economic focus to Asian markets along with its strategic approach to deter China and Russia. Trump has delayed this strategic change due to the renewed momentum within his administration to prioritize the deterrence of Iran and strengthen the US military presence in the region. Any Democratic president would probably want to accelerate this change away from the Middle East.

Meanwhile, MBS is making the same mistake with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; putting all their eggs in a basket without contemplating a world after Trump. Most significantly, it converted the United States' support for Saudi Arabia from a bipartisan problem in Washington to an increasingly partisan problem.

The Washington establishment is taking notes and statements by Democratic candidates on Saudi Arabia could be the tip of the iceberg if Trump leaves the White House.

