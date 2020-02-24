A perfect fit for downtown Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLb2433bd0016d440f864298f9fd4cb9c911% %MINIFYHTMLb2433bd0016d440f864298f9fd4cb9c912%

Detroit (Up News Info Detroit) – We all know about the rise and fall of Detroit manufacturing, but slowly the city is redefining itself in the world of manufacturing things. One of those companies is Detroit Denim. Not only do they make jeans like no other, but they also help those who live in the city.

Established in 2010, Detroit Denim Co. had the mission of creating a pair of high-quality jeans for everyone, and doing it here in Detroit. Over the years, they have remained true to that commitment and offer handmade jeans of national origin made and sold here in downtown Detroit.

"I've always been fascinated and passionate about jeans and jeans specifically," explains founder and owner Eric Yelsma. "It wasn't a well thought out strategic issue, it was as if it had to be Detroit."

"There is definitely curiosity and interest about what could be done in Detroit in the world and, if so, how it is done or what the story is."

"What we hope to do as we grow up is to be able to serve as a kind of educational center for these skill sets to make sure they don't die," says co-owner Brenna Lane. "We are really excited and proud to be able to continue hiring and training the Detroiters for what we think is a very respectable skill-based job."

"I studied set design and costumes for theater at the University of Michigan, and I thought I had to go to New York to find work in my field," says Stitcher Marguerite Woodward. Detroit seemed to me to be everything I thought New York would be in terms of creative refuge. Working here is an incredible opportunity to develop as a creative. ”

"We make them by hand and they fit," says Stitcher Julio Dominguez. "They look great and there's a bit of me in every pair of jeans."

"There is so much collaboration, community and sense of soul and purpose," adds Yelsma. “This kind of deep and underground feeling that & # 39; hey, we are a manufacturer & # 39 ;, you know. We do things. "

