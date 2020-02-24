A man and woman killed on Friday in an incident of domestic violence in Arvada and agent-related shootings are identified.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
A woman killed in an incident of domestic violence in Arvada on Friday and the man who allegedly killed her, and was later shot dead by police, have been identified.

At approximately 5:05 a.m. on Friday, officers were called at 5360 Everett St. on a report of domestic violence that stabbed the death, police said in a press release Monday. The victim was identified as Katrina Pérez, 40.

The suspect of his death, Manuel Arebalo, 40, was still in the apartment when the agents arrived and entered.

