A man and woman killed on Friday in an incident of domestic violence in Arvada and agent-related shootings are identified.

A woman killed in an incident of domestic violence in Arvada on Friday and the man who allegedly killed her, and was later shot dead by police, have been identified.

At approximately 5:05 a.m. on Friday, officers were called at 5360 Everett St. on a report of domestic violence that stabbed the death, police said in a press release Monday. The victim was identified as Katrina Pérez, 40.

The suspect of his death, Manuel Arebalo, 40, was still in the apartment when the agents arrived and entered.

"The officers hired Arebalo and would eventually shoot Arebalo to defend themselves and try to help Katrina," according to the press release. Both Pérez and Arebalo were pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is a tragic case with a devastating end," Chief Link Strate said in the statement. “Domestic violence affects many in our communities; our thoughts are with these families and our officers. "

The officers involved in the incident were not identified in Monday's press release.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Team is investigating the officer-related shooting. Each officer who shot has a paid administrative license, according to the department's protocol, while the investigation continues, police said.