7 times Ayushmann Khurrana won our hearts with his melodious voice

%MINIFYHTMLec3e2dd5925f2a0caede37adc8242f9211% %MINIFYHTMLec3e2dd5925f2a0caede37adc8242f9212%

Ayushmann Khurrana has won everyone's hearts once again with his recent release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is a romantic comedy that aims to normalize relations between people of the same sex and addresses the issue of homophobia in our society. Ayushmann has proven himself in acting with the choice of his films and his success at the box office. However, his talent is not limited only to acting, man can even sing and he does it wonderfully. His latest release, has a touching love song sung by him called Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho. This is not the first time Ayushmann plays a chord with his melodious number. He has given his fans some really beautiful songs, straight from his debut movie, Vicky Donor. Ayushmann simply knows how to create an aura with his melodies, which can win his heart and make him fall in love with everything around him. On that note, we compile a list of our favorite songs, sung by Ayushmann Khurrana …



1. Pani Da Rang – Vicky Donor

%MINIFYHTMLec3e2dd5925f2a0caede37adc8242f9213% %MINIFYHTMLec3e2dd5925f2a0caede37adc8242f9214%

%MINIFYHTMLec3e2dd5925f2a0caede37adc8242f9215% %MINIFYHTMLec3e2dd5925f2a0caede37adc8242f9216%

2. Sadi Gali – Nautanki Saala





3. Naina Da Kya Kasoor – offline version

4.Yahin Hoon Main

6. Chan Kitthan

7. Mera Liye Tum Kaafi Ho – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan