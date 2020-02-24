58-year-old man in a wheelchair dies after being hit by a car – Up News Info Detroit

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Police say a 58-year-old man who uses a wheelchair died after being hit by a car.

It happened in Redford Township, where police say the man was crossing the Telegraph northbound. It was said that he was going to a service station located between West Chicago and the Cathedral.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The driver remained at the scene according to police, who said drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

