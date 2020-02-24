50 Cent hints at having daughter after GF Cuban Link admits to being clueca

%MINIFYHTML044b6a6ec9a65f716e048a284de0c05511% %MINIFYHTML044b6a6ec9a65f716e048a284de0c05512%

Prior to this, the aspiring lawyer admitted to having had a & # 39; daughter fever & # 39; through an Instagram Stories post that included a photo of Kim Kardashian's daughter, North.

It seems that Cuban Link is not the only one who has a baby fever at this time. Her boyfriend, 50 cents, recently hinted at his plans to have a daughter and it's all due to Chris BrownThe eldest daughter of royalty Brown.

Fiddy went to his Instagram account on Sunday, February 23 to share a photo of the girl and told him about her beauty. The "Power"The star apparently found her so adorable that she made her want another child." Look at this, "he said in the caption, adding a heart-eyed emoji." I think I need a girl and then I finished with CB. "

Earlier this month, Cuban Link admitted to having become melancholic after seeing a photo of Kim KardashianNorth's daughter. "Daughter Fever LOL," he wrote on Instagram Stories, along with a photo of the 6-year-old girl and her reality star who were coming out of the car together. North gave a bright smile to the camera as he held a lollipop in one hand while Kim held the other.

If Fiddy and Cuban really try to have a daughter, this will be their first child together. The hip-hop star already has two children from previous relationships, although he is currently fighting with his eldest son, Marquise Jackson. The two used to have a great relationship, but everything changed in 2008 when he and his little mom, Shaniqua Tompkins, were fighting over a house.

Things got worse after that, with Marquise refusing to see his father rapper in 2012. Fiddy then accused his ex of poisoning Marquise's mind and turning his son against him. Last year, rapper "In Da Club" publicly repudiated him. When someone rejected him for not letting the teenager go behind the scenes at his concert, Fiddy replied: "I had a blood test that is not my son fucked here."