47% consider leaving the bay area in the latest survey – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Since housing prices and travel times remain high, a new survey found that almost half of Bay Area residents seek life elsewhere, outnumbering those They want to stay.

The Bay Area News Group and Silicon Valley Leadership Group survey found that 47 percent of respondents are thinking of moving, compared to 44 percent in a survey conducted by the same group for the year past. Nearly 10 percent of respondents said they had definitive plans to leave the Bay Area this year.

Meanwhile, 45 percent of respondents said they were thinking of staying.

The number of Bay Area residents who say the region is heading in the wrong direction also increased significantly, from 47 percent last year to 65 percent in the group's latest survey.

Nearly 3 in 4 residents surveyed said that the quality of life in the Bay Area has worsened in the last five years. Discontent was felt among a wide range among respondents, with a large majority of youth and senior citizens, renters and homeowners, people earning less than $ 60,000 and more than $ 120,000, and all said that life in the Area of the Bay was getting worse.

The survey is the last of a long line of surveys that expresses a growing desire to leave the Bay Area, despite the strong economy of the region. Another survey by the Institute for Government Studies at the University of California at Berkeley, published last September, found that more than half of the voters contemplated leaving California.

The Bay Area News Group / Silicon Valley Leadership Group survey surveyed 1,257 registered voters in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in January. The margin of error is plus / minus 2.8 percent.