4,000 Twin Cities janitors plan to attack Thursday – Up News Info

The International Service Employees Union (SEIU) says that 4,000 janitors plan to attack on Thursday, February 27.

The striking janitors say they will demonstrate and march through downtown Minneapolis, starting at 5:30 p.m. The strike was authorized after a unanimous vote on February 8.

The union says it wants an increase, six paid sick days and an ecological training program to help combat climate change.

Negotiations between custodians and cleaning contractors continue. The strike could be avoided if both parties can reach an agreement.

A lawyer representing the companies where the janitors work issued a statement saying, in part, “Employers are disappointed that the union has decided to break the negotiations. … We hope to return to the negotiation process. "

The custodians are employed by dozens of subcontractors to clean corporate buildings in the Twin Cities, including IDS, Capella Tower, EcoLab, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, United Health Group and Ameriprise.

SEIU Local 26 has been negotiating seven contracts for more than three months.