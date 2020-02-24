& # 39; United States loves India & # 39 ;: Trump and Modi praise the ties between India and the United States | India News

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, addressed a large rally in a mega cricket stadium on his first official visit to India, which has many opportunities to take photos, but probably lacks substance.

Trade tensions have grown between the United States and India, the fifth largest economy in the world, as Trump's "America First,quot; unit collides with the protectionist mantra "Make in India,quot; of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While sharing concerns about China and deepening its ties of defense, India was enraged at Trump's offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, and the unease in the US. UU. For a law of citizenship criticized as anti-Muslim.

When visiting Modi's home state, Gujarat, Trump and First Lady Melania visited the ashram of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, where Modi gave him a statue of three wise monkeys "don't look bad, don't listen bad, don't speak evil,quot;.

The two leaders then headed to a new cricket stadium, the largest in the world, where Trump praised Modi as an "exceptional leader, a great champion of India,quot; in front of a crowd of almost 100,000.

"The United States loves India. The United States respects India, and the United States will always be faithful and faithful friend of the Indian people," Trump told the ecstatic crowd, many with Trump-stamped baseball caps.

Checking the name of Bollywood movies and Indian cricketers, Trump, with an eye on the November elections, paid tribute to the Indian-American diaspora of four million people as "truly special people."

"President Trump's visit opens a new chapter in our relationship, a chapter that will document the progress and prosperity of the peoples of the United States and India," Modi said.

"Everyone knows what President Trump has done to fulfill the dreams of the United States."

Excited viewers had queued since 4 a.m. (22:30 GMT, Sunday) for the "Namaste Trump,quot; rally, corresponding to a "Howdy Modi,quot; event in Houston last year where Trump compared Modi with Elvis Presley.

The workers rushed to finish the stadium and a wall that, according to the locals, hid a poor neighborhood. Stray dogs, cows and monkeys also stayed away.

"Events like these will encourage people to start cooperating on new initiatives," said Pramit Maakoday, an American Indian at the stadium.

Trump praised India's economy and received strong applause when he said that Washington and New Delhi are "united in our firm decision to defend our citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism."

Later on Monday, Trump and Melania, dressed in a white suit and an Indian sash with her husband in their usual suit and tie, flew to the iconic Taj Mahal to sunbathe before the main official talks on Tuesday.

Parts of the "jewel of Muslim art,quot; of white marble, according to UNESCO, received a facial mud treatment to remove stains, while efforts were made to lessen the stench of the adjacent river.

'King Tariff'

Behind the common places and the burgeoning bromance between the two leaders is a strained relationship worsened by the trade protectionism of both governments.

Trump called India the "king of tariffs,quot; and said before his visit that the third largest economy in Asia had "hit us very, very hard for many, many years."

Instead of a wide-ranging trade agreement, Trump and Modi can reportedly sign smaller agreements covering products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles and US dairy products. UU.

"We are in the early stages of discussions for an incredible trade agreement," Trump said at the rally, calling Modi a "very tough negotiator."

The two men were expected to sign a series of defense agreements during the visit and discuss the supply of six nuclear reactors.

However, Russia remains the largest arms supplier in India, and New Delhi agreed to buy Moscow's S-400 missile defense system worth $ 5.4 billion despite the threat of US sanctions.

The United States has pressured India to stop buying Iranian oil, while US companies have expressed concern over New Delhi's plans to force foreign companies to store the personal data of Indian consumers within the country.

In the USA In the US, India has faced criticism for its repression in Kashmir administered by India and the recently passed citizenship law that has led to ongoing protests across the country, including in New Delhi on Sunday and Monday.

A senior US administration official told reporters that Trump would raise concerns about religious freedom in the Hindu majority nation during the trip, "which is extremely important for this administration."