& # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; beats & # 39; Call of the Wild & # 39; in the race to the top of the box office

Paramount Pictures / 20th Century Fox Movie

With its second week at number one, the movie starring Jim Carrey raises only $ 1.3 million more than the adaptation of the classic Jack London story over the weekend.

February 24, 2020

The hedgehog narrowly defeated the wild dog to claim first place at the US box office during the weekend (February 21-23).

"Sonic the Hedgehog"sharp Harrison Ford& # 39; s "The call of nature"Score a second week at number one, but only for a mustache.

Jim CarreyThe new movie was expected to dominate the box office, but the adaptation of the classic Jack London story surprised film experts by leading Friday night and earning $ 25 million over the three days.

But "Sonic" won the weekend with a profit of $ 26.3 million, surpassing the $ 100 million mark in North America and the $ 200 million mark worldwide in 10 days.

"Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"He landed in third place in the United States, recording a three-week count of $ 72 million while"Brahms: The Boy II"Y"Bad Boys for Life"complete the new first five.

The ten best movies at the box office of the weekend from February 21 to 23:

"Sonic the Hedgehog"- $ 26.3 million "The call of nature"- $ 24.8 million "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"- $ 7 million "Brahms: The Boy II"- $ 5.9 million "Bad Boys for Life"- $ 5.8 million "1917"- $ 4.4 million "Fantasy island"- $ 4.1 million "Parasite"- $ 3.1 million "Jumanji: the next level"- $ 3 million "The photograph"- $ 2.8 million

