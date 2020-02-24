& # 39; Political spectator & # 39 ;: Modi launches red carpet for Trump | News

%MINIFYHTML1465f50d1b2ddf7f104ab051ce78ddda11% %MINIFYHTML1465f50d1b2ddf7f104ab051ce78ddda12%

Ahmedabad, India – Donald Trump is on his inaugural visit to India, and his first stop is in the western state of Gujarat, the home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has done everything possible to woo the president of the United States.

The trip comes when the two countries have not reached a trade agreement, as Trump, who has made trade a cornerstone of his diplomacy, has demanded that New Delhi open its market for more American products.

As India's growth has plummeted in recent years, the Hindu nationalist government has become protectionist and has increased tariffs that have irritated the Trump administration.

"India does not treat us very well, but I really like Prime Minister Modi," said the president of the United States before the trip.

A member of a Gujarat police bomb disposal squad uses a tracking dog to scan the stands at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium (Amit Dave / Reuters)

President Trump has hinted that there will not be a trade agreement during the trip since his administration has been trying to reduce his $ 25 billion trade deficit with India. Bilateral trade between the two countries has a value of $ 142 billion.

However, an agreement worth 2.6 billion dollars to buy attack helicopters from US defense firm Lockheed Martin could end during the trip, according to media reports.

India hopes to welcome @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honor that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historical program in Ahmedabad! https://t.co/fAVx9OUu1j – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2020

Analysts say Modi would like to use his personal chemistry with Trump to smooth trade differences.

On Monday, the Indian Prime Minister tweeted: "The visit will definitely strengthen the friendship between our nations even more. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."

The highlight of the trip

Analysts say the highlight of the trip will be the joint management of Modi-Trump before an audience of more than 100,000 at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad for the first stage of the trip, which arrives in an election year.

They say the trip is high in optics and Trump will take the opportunity to woo nearly 2.5 million American Indian voters.

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं। हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

When he embarked on the visit, the president of the United States tweeted in Hindi saying he was eager to do so.

The event, called "Namaste Trump,quot; (Hello Trump), seems to be the favor of returning Modi to Trump, who was the host of the Indian Prime Minister in the US city of Houston last September. The two right-wing leaders addressed a crowd of 50,000 as part of a great show "Howdy Modi."

Ahmedabad is adorned, with the road from the airport to the new Motera stadium decorated with life-size posters of Modi and Trump.

Walls have been erected along the route, apparently to prevent Trump from seeing slums, although municipal authorities said it was part of a "beautification,quot; campaign.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said a large number of people would greet President Trump as his ride advanced toward the stadium.

An Indian army soldier sits on top of an armored vehicle next to the clippings of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on a highway before Trump's visit (Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

Earlier this week, Trump said Modi had assured him there would be about seven million people to welcome him on the streets.

According to the schedule published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, President Trump will also visit the humble home of the Indian independence hero, Mahatma Gandhi, in Ahmedabad before leaving for the city of Agra, the home of the iconic Taj Mahal in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. His 36-hour trip will culminate in the capital, New Delhi, where he is expected to hold talks with the Indian prime minister.

Rights of minorities.

Before the long-awaited visit, a senior US official said that Washington was concerned about the rights of minorities in India, adding that the president will raise these issues, especially religious freedom, when he meets with Modi.

Earlier this month, four US senators wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that Modi's steps in Kashmir administered by India and a new citizenship law called anti-Muslim "threaten the rights of certain religious minorities and the secular character of the state. " .

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the Parliament of India, accelerates the nationality of minorities in three neighboring Muslim countries, but blocks the naturalization of Muslims, and has raised comparisons with Trump's Muslim ban.

The CAA, along with plans for a nationwide citizenship count, has sparked protests across India. Nearly 30 people have died in police repression against protesters.

Last week, the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) warned that the bill represented "a major setback in religious freedom in India."

Former diplomat Kanwal Sibal told Al Jazeera that Trump did not have the "moral right,quot; to question India about minority rights.

"All these reports are a sign that these problems will arise … we have to wait and see. And I am sure that India has a great rest if Trump raises CAA," said Sibal, a former Foreign Secretary of India.

"Isn't Trump the same president who banned the entry of Muslims from some countries? Isn't he anti-Muslim, anti-Islamic? Does he have any moral right to preach to us what is right and what is wrong?" he said.

Kashmir Problem

Some reports have suggested that Trump could also raise the Kashmir problem, in which he has offered mediation several times since last year.

"I don't see any expectations linked to this visit. No doubt Trump has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan three times in the last year, but did it work? No, and he won't do it until you work towards it; the simple statements they are of no use, "said Kashmir political analyst Professor Siddiq Wahid.

The decision of the Hindu nationalist government to revoke the special status of Kashmir administered by India last August has become a diplomatic nightmare for the country, and the Foreign Ministry has been busy explaining the situation to its allies, particularly in the West .

Kashmir, the only Muslim majority state in India, still remains under security closure, with a partial restoration of communications last month.

A senior Foreign Ministry official told Al Jazeera that New Delhi would consider Trump to raise Kashmir's problem as an interference in his internal affairs, and the president of the United States would be advised to "stay out of it."

The main opposition party in the Indian Congress criticized the government for offering a "political audience,quot; to a foreign leader, leaving aside the critical problems of trade, the termination of preferential trading status and a repression of H visas -1B that have affected the IT industry of India.

"India and the United States share a strong strategic partnership for decades, and we want this link to further strengthen our relations," said Congress spokesman Anand Sharma.

Sharma, however, warned the government that this visit should not become an "extension of the US presidential campaign."

"We did not become active parties in the elections in another country. This mistake was made in Texas at the Howdy Modi event and the prime minister must be careful. These are setting erroneous precedents."

"We hope there will be tangible results on substantive issues and we will hear that in the joint statement made by Prime Minister and President Trump," he added.

However, Sibal, the former diplomat, defended Modi's approach to diplomacy, saying that "Namaste Trump,quot; was the right event to communicate with the US president.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the opposition for creating "uproar,quot; around President Trump's visit.

"The United States is our natural ally and it is important that we give our leader a resounding welcome. They should be embarrassing to call this crucial visit a political audience," BJP spokesman told Al Jazeera Amitabh Sinha.

"It is a pride for us to receive the most powerful leader in the world, we should all be together to show our indigenity and not question the event itself," he added.