& # 39; I wish I was a boy & # 39;: Kenyan girls fighting poverty | Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya – For Mary Asigi, a 17-year-old student from Damascus Elementary School in the slums of Dandora, on the outskirts of Nairobi, it is common to miss school for a few days each month because she has no sanitary napkins to use when she has it. period.

"This affects my performance in class," she says.

Like many others in her community, Mary's education has already been interrupted by poverty, so she is still in elementary school at the age of 17. Many children leave school intermittently, for one or two years at a time, because their families cannot afford to send them. According to UNICEF, more than 1.2 million children of primary school age in Kenya, which has a population of 50 million, do not attend school at all.

The poverty of the period, unable to work or attend school due to lack of funds for medical devices, makes life even more difficult for girls.

Mary has tried to find solutions, but improvising is not always ideal.

"When I was 15 in class 6, I used to share used pads with classmates before my class teacher warned against it because it was unhygienic," she says. Sharing pads is particularly dangerous: research shows that about 12 percent of people living in the slums on the outskirts of Nairobi have HIV, compared with about 5 percent of the general population.

Not only that, but girls who go to school while they have their periods run the risk of being mocked and provoked by boys, explains Mary.

Like the other girls in her community, Mary faces a great choice: to risk her health or to risk her education.

& # 39; The boys make fun of them & # 39;

In an area where a package of sanitary napkins costs $ 1, and the average family has to manage less than that per day, poverty means that access to sanitary products is almost impossible for most girls, especially if they have to travel from remote places. rural areas to buy them in villages.

Mary's school is located in the marginal neighborhood of Korogocho in Dandora, which is located in Eastlands of Nairobi. Open drains and sewers are dotted over the settlement. Damascus Elementary School is located in a two-story building with overcrowded classrooms. Elementary school children use the ground floor, while older students take their classes on the upper floor. Hundreds of students play in tight spaces and in the hallways between classrooms.

Children play in Damascus primary school in the slum of Nairobi de Korogocho (Lameck Urine / Al Jazeera)

Regina Nthambi, 16, a class 7 student at the same school, passes as privileged among her classmates. His father, a tailor who is barely making ends meet, tries to buy sanitary pads every month. When there is no money to buy them, improvise with scraps of discarded clothes in your store.

"I share with my friends," Regina says while biting her nails nervously. "They are new and not used. Our teacher warned us not to share used pads because it is not healthy. Some of my classmates have their periods in class and children make fun of them, which is why some students do not attend to class during this time. "

The lack of sanitary napkins has led to approximately one million girls missing school every month.

Research conducted by Menstrual Hygiene Day, a global defense platform for nonprofit organizations and government agencies to promote menstrual health, shows that 65 percent of women and girls in Kenya cannot afford sanitary pads.

According to research conducted by the Kenyan Ministry of Education, girls lose an average of four school days each month, which translates into two weeks of learning each quarter. During four years of high school, they lose an average of 165 days of learning.

Do not change

The Kenyan government has taken steps to counteract this problem. Ten years ago, Kenya became the first country in the world to reduce taxes on imports of medical devices for women and girls. The government also committed $ 3 million to help distribute sanitary napkins to low-income communities.

This is despite a government-funded program, which was implemented in April 2018, to distribute 140 million free sanitary napkins to 4.2 million girls across the country. The program, which distributed supplies directly to schools, was run for four months before it ran out when supplies were exhausted and girls began to miss school again.

There were several reasons for the failure of the program. In some cases, government-appointed distributors were unable to deliver and new contractors had to be found, which caused a delay. In others, very few supplies were delivered, which means that the girls received fewer compresses than they needed, and some were left without any. Another reason was corruption.

In one case, Nairobi News reported that a supply of 300,000 sanitary napkins destined for schools had been stolen and repackaged, with the intention of reselling them.

Emmie Eronanga is the director of the women's defense NGO based in Nairobi, Miss Koch (Lameck Urine / Al Jazeera)

"The cartels in this country are kidnapping government projects," says Emmie Eronanga, director of the NGO of defense of the woman Miss Koch, with soothes in the district of low income of Kariobangi North, near Korogocho. "And now most girls in the slums run the risk of not going to school or missing classes every month for a couple of days."

Miss Koch aims to raise awareness about women's issues in Kenya and provides free pads to girls in the slums when they can. In reality, the NGO funds are only extended to help some of the girls in some of the schools each month, including Damascus elementary school..

"I just bought some sanitary napkins for the daughter of one of the women I train so she can go back to school," he explains.

In their third floor office, Eronanga and her team provide reproductive health education services with the goal of reducing the stigma and shame that girls feel about their periods and their bodies in general.

Under the government distribution scheme, sanitary napkins were never received at Damascus Elementary School in Korogocho. "The government gave us a framework at some point to provide and distribute pads, but they never implemented anything," says Eronanga.

The team's small budget is partially funded by organizations in the United Kingdom, such as Faith Charity, that send cash to allow 150 girls to buy sanitary napkins every year. But this help is just a drop in the ocean, considering that on average every school in Kenya attends between 400 and 500 girls.

Two years ago, the president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, passed the Basic Education Amendment Act that would have seen girls who had reached puberty throughout the country with free and quality sanitary pads in sufficient quantities, all funded by the state. But so far little has happened on the ground.

Mary Asigi, 17, dreams of having a career in the Kenyan army, but is worried that missing school when she has her period prevents her from achieving it (Lameck Urine / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; They can't even pay for food for their families & # 39;

Esther Moraa, 25, a social science teacher at Damascus Elementary, says that poverty in the slums is the real problem.

"All parents here are very poor. They can't even afford to buy food for their families. Why should they talk about sanitary napkins?" He says while pointing in the direction of the nearby Dandora garbage site that serves as the largest landfill in the city.

"Only NGOs distribute towels from time to time despite the fact that some girls start menstruating early," he says. "I teach them how to alter old clothes to use as pads. As a teacher, sometimes I am forced to put myself in my pocket to buy one or two boxes for girls."

Mary, who lives with her single mother and is the youngest of three sisters, dreams of a career in the Kenyan navy, but she is not sure she will make the cut if she continues to miss classes.

Still, she is determined to overcome this obstacle.

"I know Girls In my class they have left school forever due to the pads. Today I wear old clothes because my mother doesn't have the money and I don't want to miss classes. "

A girl looks from a classroom at the Damascus primary school in the slum of Karirogocho (Lameck Urine / Al Jazeera) in Nairobi

Yvonne Waweru is a member of the local parliament in the Kiambu County Assembly and calls for greater transparency and accountability when it comes to aid programs such as the government's program to distribute sanitary napkins.

To overcome corruption, she says: "The government should invest more funds in monitoring and surveillance to ensure sanitary pads reach those who need them most.

"The social empowerment of girls plays a central role in the eradication of poverty and the well-being of our communities. The denial of adequate social protection leaves girls vulnerable to long-term poverty and the opportunity to continue their education,quot; .

Meanwhile, at Damascus Elementary School, Mary sits at the school desk. "I wish I could be a child," she says. "I would never have missed a class or a school. I could play freely with my friends like the children in my class do and I do well in the exams to join the navy thereafter, to be able to help my mother and my country ".