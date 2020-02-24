& # 39; Fight far from over & # 39 ;: survivors, others convicted of Weinstein | News

%MINIFYHTMLb2433bd0016d440f864298f9fd4cb9c911% %MINIFYHTMLb2433bd0016d440f864298f9fd4cb9c912%

Survivors and victims of sexual violence, their supporters and others praised Monday's condemnation of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein as a "historic,quot; verdict, but said their "fight was far from over."

Once one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, Weinstein, 67, was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping the aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. He faces up to 25 years in prison for the conviction of sexual assault.

The jury acquitted Weinstein on two counts of predatory sexual assault, which led to a possible life sentence and rape in the first degree.

The case was a milestone for the #MeToo movement, which was revitalized after accusations against Weinstein. Women around the world were made public with accusations of misconduct, many against powerful men in various industries.

"While it is disappointing that today's result does not provide the true and full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now be known forever as a convicted serial predator," the Silence Breakers, a group of accusers of Weinstein .

"This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of brave women and the many women who have spoken," the group added. "His courage will be remembered forever in history. Our struggle is far from over."

BREAKING: A New York jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty on two counts: first-degree criminal sex and third-degree rape. The following is a statement in response of 23 #Silencebreakers: pic.twitter.com/fXtoZ3Evzc – Time is up (@TIMESUPNOW) February 24, 2020

Prosecutors reinforced their case against Weinstein by calling other accusers as witnesses.

One of these women, the Sopranos actress, Annabella Sciorra, told the jury that Weinstein entered her apartment one night in 1993 or 1994 and raped her.

Although the accusation was too old to be charged as a separate crime, prosecutors offered to show that Weinstein was a repeat sex offender.

"For the women who testified in this case, and walked through a traumatic hell, they made a public service to girls and women everywhere, thanks," actress Ashley Judd tweeted, one of the first women to appear on the record against Weinstein in the New York Times.

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through a traumatic hell, they made a public service to girls and women everywhere, thanks.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty – ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

"Today is a powerful day and a great step forward in our collective healing," tweeted actress Rose McGowan, one of the Silence Breakers.

Today is a powerful day and a great step forward in our collective healing – rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 24, 2020

Mira Sorvino, another woman who is part of the group, tweeted that Monday was "the beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters."

The beginning of #Justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty – Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) February 24, 2020

More than 80 accusers.

More than 80 women had accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct that went back decades. He denied the accusations and said that any sexual encounter was agreed upon. His defense attorneys have said that Weinstein will appeal Monday's sentence.

"This trial, and today's jury decision, marks a new era of justice, not only for the Silence Breakers, who spoke with great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse and aggression at work," he said. Tina Tchen, President and CEO of the Time & # 39; s Up Foundation.

"The jury verdict sends a powerful message to the world of how much progress has been made since the Weinstein Silence Breakers began an unstoppable move," he added. "While celebrating this historic moment, our struggle to fix the bankrupt system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues. Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be in alert: there is no going back. "

(1/3) This trial, and today's verdict, marks a new era of justice not only for Weinstein survivors, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse and aggression at work. Send a powerful message about how much progress we have made since #SilenceBreakers caused unstoppable movement. https://t.co/OOoShZ9jMx – Tina Tchen (@TinaTchen) February 24, 2020

According to the National Network of Rape, Abuse and Incest (RAINN), out of every 1,000 sexual assaults in the United States, 995 perpetrators will be released.

Tarana Burke, who founded the MeToo movement over a decade ago to support survivors of sexual assault, shared the MeToo movement's statement that much work remains to be done.

People participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Los Angeles, California (File: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)

"Although today a man has been convicted, we have to ask ourselves if someone will worry about the rest of us tomorrow. That's why we say MeToo," the statement said.

This is not my personal victory. My thoughts on Weinstein's verdict. #metoomvmt #silencebreakers https://t.co/LDo7mEtXGy – Tarana (@TaranaBurke) February 24, 2020

Weinstein now faces charges in Los Angeles, California. In that case, announced just when the trial began in New York on January 6, the authorities allege that he raped one woman and sexually assaulted another on consecutive nights during the Oscar week in 2013.

In addition to criminal cases, Weinstein and the company he founded face civil lawsuits filed by dozens of women on charges of sexual harassment or assault.

The lawyers of many of the women, as well as the company's creditors, former board members and insurers have reached a proposed civil settlement worth approximately $ 47 million. About $ 25 million is expected to be available to compensate women who allege abuse, according to a New York Times report.

The agreement would need the approval of the court.