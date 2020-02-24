& # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Alum Lesley Murphy thanks drone pilots while sharing proposal video

Instagram

The contestant of the 17th season of & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; is grateful for the & # 39; droners and photographers & # 39; They captured the moment he got engaged to his fiance Alex Kavanagh earlier this month.

Lesley Murphy He is not forgetting the people who have helped fiance Alex Kavanagh to present his beach proposal. On Sunday night, February 23, the contestant of "The Bachelor"Season 17 uploaded a video capturing the special moment, and expressed gratitude towards drone pilots and photographers.

By sharing the three-minute video on Instagram, the 32-year-old girl detailed for the first time how she broke up her love story with Kavanagh. "When I was little, I always assumed that I would marry children before I turned 20," he began. "Well, that obviously didn't happen … and I'm very grateful for how my love story developed."

"It was not fast, painless or elegant (as many of you witnessed), but nothing good is easy," he continued. "I took all the necessary steps of my life to get here … on this beach at sunset with this boy, a drone and model flying over my head and a diamond ring hanging dangerously on millions of small grains of sand."

By calling Kavanagh "the love of all my lives," the television personality recognized others who have helped the sweet moment last. She wrote: "Thank you very much to all the droners and photographers who captured this day forever!" She added: "February 2020, I will never forget you."

The video of the proposal itself told how Murphy and Kavanagh met for the first time. Beginning with the appearance of "Chapter 1" on the screen, he continued to share: "There was once a travel blogger who needed to repair his drone." When the drone pilot Kavanagh was unable to repair his, he let her lend him his to see her again.

The footage continued to share photos of his first date and his vacations in 24 countries, before cutting off the preparation of Kavanagh's proposal. At one point, Kavanagh was seen putting Murphy's engagement ring inside a box attached to a United miniature airplane. He then instructed on when to launch the drones.

Murphy and Kavanagh got engaged on February 4 in Manhattan Beach, California. One day after the proposal, the ex-girlfriend of Dean Unglert He gave the happy news through an Instagram post. "2/4/2, a day I will never forget," he wrote along with photos capturing the special moment.