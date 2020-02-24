20 endearing photos of the late Sridevi with his family

The late Sridevi passed away on February 24 two years ago in a surprising turn of events. A few days later when I was in Dubai when he died. Several fans were disconsolate to learn of the disappearance of the first female superstar of Bollywood and soon wishes began to come from everywhere. Today, we are thinking of showing you some lovely photos of the charming actress with her family. The late Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor and has two wonderful daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

The late actress always set out to keep up with her family life and not let her professional success play a role in all parts of her life. The deceased Sridevi loved spending time with his children and her husband, and often went on a trip with them. So today, on her birthday, we bring you some pictures of the actress with her family. Scroll and treat your eyes.

