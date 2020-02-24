2 year old killed in a pedestrian accident in Fairfield; Suspect Arrested – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in a collision that killed a two-year-old boy in Fairfield on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police released photos of the suspect, Cirilo Martínez Tellez, 32, of Fairfield, asking for help from the public to find him. Tellez was wanted to flee the scene of the fatal accident in the 1400 block of W. Texas Street, shortly after 2 p.m.

Police had Tellez's vehicle in custody and said he returned to the scene about an hour later. He was arrested then.

The child's name will not be released from Sunday night. It was not known if anyone else was injured in the accident.