2-year-old boy killed by uncle in Fairfield Hit-and-Run; Police say alcohol is involved – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in a collision that killed his two-year-old nephew in Fairfield on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police released photos of the suspect, Cirilo Martínez Tellez, 32, of Fairfield, asking for help from the public to find him. Tellez was wanted to flee the scene of the fatal accident in the 1400 block of W. Texas Street, shortly after 2 p.m.

The boy was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police had Tellez's vehicle in custody and said he returned to the scene around 6 p.m. and was arrested

Police believe that alcohol consumption was a factor in the accident based on witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene.

The boy's name was not released until Sunday night, but police said Tellez is the victim's uncle.

Tellez will be admitted to the Solano County jail for serious crimes of vehicle abuse and homicide.