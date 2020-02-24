2 injured after a man fired a rifle in a minivan near I-35E in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were injured Sunday night after a man fired a rifle several times at a minivan on the Interstate-35E service road in Dallas, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of South Ewing Avenue.

According to police on the scene, it seems that a man was standing near the corner of S. Ewing Avenue and E. Eleventh Street when he started to open fire on a minivan that was on the nearby I-35E service road.

Police said the shooting caused the vehicle to crash off the road. A man and a woman who were inside the vehicle were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

It is not clear if the victims were hit by the shots or if their injuries were due to the accident, according to police.

Police said the alleged gunman escaped and has not yet been arrested. The police still don't know if the suspect knew the victims.