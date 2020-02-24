2 final defendants sentenced in the murder of Cymone Duran

%MINIFYHTML4160608f1ec1fb890b7a39d3ff5ce34811% %MINIFYHTML4160608f1ec1fb890b7a39d3ff5ce34812%

The last two defendants found guilty last month for the murder of 28-year-old Cymone Duran were convicted on Monday, according to a press release from the Office of the First District Attorney of the Judicial District.

Alonso Quintana, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 160 years, and this was his third conviction for a felony. René Francisco Rosales, 36, was sentenced to 150 years in prison, and this was his seventh conviction for a felony.

%MINIFYHTML4160608f1ec1fb890b7a39d3ff5ce34815% %MINIFYHTML4160608f1ec1fb890b7a39d3ff5ce34816%

Abel Candy Gallegos, 36, was sentenced on January 31 to life imprisonment plus 163 years because he was on federal probation at the time of the crime, and this was his sixth conviction for a felony. His probation or probation had been revoked eight times, according to the press release.

The three men were tried together in Jefferson County and convicted on January 29. Gallegos' convictions included first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and manipulation of a deceased human body. Quintana's convictions included first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. Rosales' convictions included conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and manipulation of a deceased human body.

Duran identified Quintana in an assassination attempt investigation in early 2018. In retaliation, on November 5, Quintana, Gallegos and Rosales attracted, kidnapped and shot Duran 10 times, and then set fire to his body, according to the statement Press