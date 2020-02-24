1 adult, 3 children arrested for car theft in the Laurelwood neighborhood of San Mateo – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – A 19-year-old man from southern San Francisco and three children were arrested for a series of car thefts in the San Mateo Laurelwood neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

San Mateo police said Daniel Mora Méndez was arrested for robbery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit crimes, possession of stolen property and possession of theft tools.

%MINIFYHTML29681932d9c84c3b36cdc7a035c6b65913% %MINIFYHTML29681932d9c84c3b36cdc7a035c6b65914%

Authorities also arrested a 17-year-old and two 16-year-old boy, all from southern San Francisco, for a variety of charges related to second-degree theft and possession of stolen property charges.

%MINIFYHTML29681932d9c84c3b36cdc7a035c6b65915% %MINIFYHTML29681932d9c84c3b36cdc7a035c6b65916%

Investigators said officers were sent to an apartment complex in block 1300 of W Hillsdale Blvd. regarding a car theft in progress at 12:30 a.m. of Monday. The person who called 911 provided a description of the teenagers and told police they were driving in a silver Ford sedan.

A team of officers saturated the neighborhood and saw suspects who matched the description driving near W. Hillsdale Blvd. and Clearview Dr. The car was stopped and the four men were arrested. It was discovered that they possessed stolen goods from nearby vehicles and blows from windows.

Méndez was admitted to the main prison of San Mateo County. The three suspect children were admitted to the Hillcrest Youth Hall in San Mateo County.

San Mateo police were actively working on the investigation and have alerted neighboring jurisdictions about their criminal activity. Anyone with additional information and / or security material should contact SMPD at (650) 522-7200.