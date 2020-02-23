Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The coronavirus is a "crisis and a great test," says Xi
We track many developments in the spread of the virus this weekend. Here are the main points:
President Moon Jae-in put South Korea on high alert, a measure that empowers the government to block cities, after more than 600 cases of the virus were confirmed. Many of them were traced to a secret religious sect.
Italy closed the region of Lombardy, closed schools and canceled trade fairs, opera performances, football matches and its famous Venice Carnival, after an increase in infections, up to 132, made it the country with more cases of coronavirus in Europe. Fear was even felt at Milan Fashion Week.
The third death related to the Diamond Princess cruise in quarantine was reported for a long time in Japan, as the number of confirmed cases reached 634. (This is how a luxury holiday with filet mignon, art auctions and crowded theaters became in an epidemiological nightmare).
Several countries closed their borders with Iran, which reported the highest number of deaths outside of China: eight people, according to state media. Several public events, such as concerts, were canceled.
The World Health Organization told African leaders that they needed to prepare, and noted that 13 African countries were at high risk due to their direct links with China.
Here are the latest maps of where the virus has spread and advice for travelers.
A spread "much faster than I expected,quot;
In the midst of all these developments, it seemed like a good time to have some perspective. We sat down with our infectious diseases journalist, Donald G. McNeil Jr., who has covered the pandemics for almost two decades.
What worries you about this virus?
It is more deadly than the flu, and is spreading like the flu. It may not be so fast, but these cases in which hundreds of people become infected in a church or aboard the Diamond Princess, that was scary. That was much faster than I expected.
Why are conspiracy theories gaining strength? We have reported on the belief in unfounded claims about the origins of the virus, and some say so. came from a laboratory in Wuhanand others, spread by Russian actors, claiming that the United States is behind the outbreak.
Conspiracies are the first thing some people do when they face something new and scary. This happened with Zika; people rejected the truth that the virus caused microcephaly and blamed pesticides or genetically modified mosquitoes. But in medical school they teach you: if you hear footsteps behind you, first assume they are horses, not zebras. That is: try the obvious diagnosis first.
The obvious origin is the same as we saw in the SARS and the MERS: it is a bat virus that passes through another animal to people.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Few are immune to housing depression in India
When Donald J. Trump ran for president, Indian real estate magnates bet that his name license would sell apartments. Now, India has more projects with the Trump brand than any other country outside the US. UU. Above, construction at the Trump Towers complex in Gurugram this month.
But as President Trump lands in the country to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, The country's worst economic crisis in years looms over the talks, one that the Trump brand, along with many others there, is struggling to overcome.
This is what is happening most.
U.S. presidential race UU .: Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont won big at Nevada assemblies this weekend. Now he has more momentum than all his rivals and more money than all, except the two self-funded billionaires. Here it is more about what the results mean for the rest of the Democratic primary.
Iran earthquake: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near the Turkish border, killing at least nine people in Turkey and injuring more than 30, Turkish officials said. Some people were trapped under the rubble.
& # 39; Friends Forever: More than 15 years after the audience last saw Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey on the television network, the cast of "Friends,quot; is gathering for an HBO special. (Oh my God.)
Snapshot: Above, weavers working in scarves in which each row matches the color, from fiery red to icy blue, of the daily temperature recorded by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. UU. What started as a way to preserve data on climate change. It has become global.
What we are reading: This essay on medium. Our interpreting columnist Amanda Taub says: "This beautifully written piece uses the idea of,quot; the prayers that stay with you "to frame six autobiographical vignettes."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Night of the week Vegetarian chili with Cheddar is made in a pan, because the short sides of the pan encourage more evaporation and faster thickening.
Watch: Can a gentrification program be fun? The Netflix comedy series "Gentefied,quot; follows a Hispanic family in Los Angeles whose livelihood is threatened.
Read: Isabel Allende's new novel, which reviews the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War, is among the 11 new books we recommend.
Smarter life: Many devices claim that they stop snoring. Wirecutter, a product review site owned by The Times, found some that really work.
And now for the backstory in …
Covering Kobe Bryant
The memorial for basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, takes place today in Los Angeles at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (5 a.m. on Tuesday in Australia, to be broadcasted live by The Lakers) Bryant and his daughter died, along with seven others, in a helicopter crash last month that caused the duel of friends, family, playmates and fans of the basketball star.
Our basketball writer Marc Stein reflect on covering Bryant's career for Times Insider. Here is a condensed and edited version of his thoughts.
Bryant was 17 when he joined the Lakers in July 1996. I was the 27-year-old Lakers writer for the Los Angeles Daily News. He had been in the N.B.A. He won for only two and a half years. You can safely conclude that Bryant, extremely confident and deeply ambitious, was the first player I covered who was 10 years younger than me.
I ended up walking away before the first N.B.A. Bryant's playoff game when a job offer from The Dallas Morning News proved too good to pass up. But following Bryant almost every day during his first nine months in Los Angeles managed to keep me on his radar for the next two decades.
He never told me, but he was convinced that it was because he had been there from the difficult beginning, when he listened regularly to Shaquille O & # 39; Neal singing "I think Showboat is our future,quot;, changing the words to the first line of " The Greatest Love of All "by Whitney Houston
"Showboat,quot; was Shaq's sarcastic nickname for Bryant, who initially struggled to fit into a team full of veterans, and who had even less patience than acceptance.
We developed a ritual in his visits to play in Dallas. I would approach the American Airlines Center loading dock to intercept it as soon as I got off the team bus. He gave me the opportunity to walk with him to the visitors' locker room before the usual group of reporters swarmed.
But when we met Bryant, it's the youth I've been back to since January 26, when his helicopter crashed into a hill near Calabasas, California., killing Bryant, Gianna and the other seven on board.
I can't help how Bryant's beloved "Gigi,quot;, like his father when he became a Laker, was a mere teenager.
