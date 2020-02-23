Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The coronavirus is a "crisis and a great test," says Xi

We track many developments in the spread of the virus this weekend. Here are the main points:

President Moon Jae-in put South Korea on high alert, a measure that empowers the government to block cities, after more than 600 cases of the virus were confirmed. Many of them were traced to a secret religious sect.

Italy closed the region of Lombardy, closed schools and canceled trade fairs, opera performances, football matches and its famous Venice Carnival, after an increase in infections, up to 132, made it the country with more cases of coronavirus in Europe. Fear was even felt at Milan Fashion Week.

The third death related to the Diamond Princess cruise in quarantine was reported for a long time in Japan, as the number of confirmed cases reached 634. (This is how a luxury holiday with filet mignon, art auctions and crowded theaters became in an epidemiological nightmare).

Several countries closed their borders with Iran, which reported the highest number of deaths outside of China: eight people, according to state media. Several public events, such as concerts, were canceled.

The World Health Organization told African leaders that they needed to prepare, and noted that 13 African countries were at high risk due to their direct links with China.

Here are the latest maps of where the virus has spread and advice for travelers.

A spread "much faster than I expected,quot;

%MINIFYHTML331e857fe1324cf92807b79e4722826311% %MINIFYHTML331e857fe1324cf92807b79e4722826312%

In the midst of all these developments, it seemed like a good time to have some perspective. We sat down with our infectious diseases journalist, Donald G. McNeil Jr., who has covered the pandemics for almost two decades.

What worries you about this virus?

It is more deadly than the flu, and is spreading like the flu. It may not be so fast, but these cases in which hundreds of people become infected in a church or aboard the Diamond Princess, that was scary. That was much faster than I expected.

Why are conspiracy theories gaining strength? We have reported on the belief in unfounded claims about the origins of the virus, and some say so. came from a laboratory in Wuhanand others, spread by Russian actors, claiming that the United States is behind the outbreak.