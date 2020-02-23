YOU. She misses her lovely sister and shares an emotional message and a video: Tiny Harris also remembers her

YOU. He seems to miss his sister a lot, and he just shared a video of Precious Harris on his social media account. This is what I had to say:

& # 39; 1 year later…. The shit still hurts … but we're still solid. I hope you and Pops prepare a place for all of us. We miss you sister #LLP Long Live Precious Tip❤️💜 ’Tip subtitled her post.

A fan sent love and said to Tip: amo I love you brother and sending love and encouragement to the family. I miss her and I love her always. "

Someone else said: "It is a pain that never heals that God will give you and your family strength and know that she will always be with you," and one follower published this: "Stay strong! She did her part here on earth. God bless. & # 39;

Another commenter said: "I know she is still proud of you and takes care of you every day, even now,quot; Rest in Precious. "

Another follower published: "This is beautiful Tip @ troubleman31,quot; Precious lives in all your heart ".

Tiny also shared the same video on her social media account and captioned it with the following words:

‘I'm in Los Angeles, so I'm not late! Today has been a full year since you became the Angel of our family. I still miss you so much. Whenever I needed to talk and get something out of my chest, you were my sister called! We celebrate you to the fullest yet and we will always do it. Forever my girl @ preciousharris1913 thanks @harris_familyhustle for the beautiful video !! 👑❤️💋 ’

Someone else said: ‘This is just that man makes me say that life is really short! Shit!! It makes me want to live every minute and second to the fullest. "

Another follower wrote: extraño I miss her too! I don't know her personally, but her smile and positive words are really missed! "

Tip made many of his fans and followers happy when he posted some very nice photos of his wife Tiny.



