YOU. And the heiress daughter of Tiny Harris joins Rihanna in the awards ceremony – Look at the beautiful photo!

Heiress Harris attended the NAACP Image Awards and was as cute as ever, but this time, nothing less than Rihanna was also involved in the girl's usual robbery! The adorable 3-year-old daughter of Tiny Harris and T.I. climbed into the lap of the superstar singer at the event and the photos are already viral.

It is safe to say that the youngest of T.I. and Tiny's children had the best time of their lives in the awards ceremony, as evidenced by the images of her and Rihanna.

So is! At some point during the night, he sat on Riri's lap to the excitement of the fans who simply bothered to see his bond.

Not only do people love Heiress in general, but Rihanna fans have also been supporting her to become a mother, as it seems she would really love to take that step soon.

Therefore, seeing her with a child in her arms made many people blush and smile. It was too beautiful!

Rihanna, wearing a beautiful purple dress, had her arms wrapped around T.I.'s pretty little daughter. and Tiny while the girl raised her hands in the air, excited, in a photo.

The heiress wore a set of black and gray pants and top with printed owls. So cute!

As for the accessories he wore, he wore a pair of super stylish black and white shoes.

Of course, his parents were also dressed to impress for the event full of A-listers.

The Xscape singer stunned with a transparent blouse combined with tight leather pants.

She wore her hair down and complemented the look perfectly with a pair of earrings and a bag.

As for T.I., the rapper and actor looked handsome in a blue suit and a pair of shadows.



