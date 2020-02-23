Winter storm brings heavier snow to the south, west

It is snowing again.





After a couple of warm February days, about an inch of snow is expected in Denver on Sunday, with a greater accumulation to the south of the city and a lighter accumulation to the north, according to the National Meteorological Service in Boulder.

The winter storm that moves in southern Colorado on Sunday could shed three to eight inches of snow in areas south of Interstate 70, from Park County through the southern foothills and in the Palmer Divide .

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for the areas west and south of Denver, including the foothills south of the Front Range, the Castle Rock area and extends south to the state line. Roads are expected to be slippery.

Denver and the areas north of Interstate 70 will see significantly less snow, according to the weather service, and periods of light snow throughout the day are expected to accumulate less than two inches. The northern tip of Colorado will see little or no snowfall.

The storm is expected to move east and out of the region on Sunday night, and the snow will end at dusk, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will reach 40 degrees on Sundays and Mondays, with overnight lows in adolescence and 20 degrees.

Monday will bring the possibility of light to moderate snow in the high country, with a slight chance of snow on the plains on Monday and cold weather throughout the week.