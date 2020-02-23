Williams keeps big guns fresh for the Cheltenham Festival | Racing news





Esprit Du Large claims the glory of grade one in Sandown

Evan Williams is counting the days for the Cheltenham Festival, where he has possibilities in the opening afternoon with Silver Streak and Esprit Du Large.

Both horses were kept until the biggest jumping meeting on the calendar after three races this season, the last one in December.

Williams reports that his pair is on their way to get to Prestbury Park in full shape next month.

Esprit Du Large opted for Arkle's honors in lifting the persecution of the novices of Henry VIII in Sandown.

"Everything looks great. It's good, fresh and good," said the Llanfarcan coach.

"Waiting for Cheltenham after Sandown was always our intention, and fingers crossed."

Silver Streak surpassed its 80-1 probability when it was third in the Champion Hurdle last year, and again goes for glory in the Unibet-sponsored artwork.

He showed that he is a true contender in every way when he finishes second behind Epatante, the favorite before publication, at Christmas Hurdle in Kempton.

"It also seems good. Hopefully things continue as they are and that we have a clear career," Williams added.

He has no intention of giving any of the horses a day away before his great career goals.

"They will not go anywhere," he said.

"The next time they see a racecourse is when they arrive in Cheltenham."

"I am happy with them. Both have done a lot and had three races this year."

"Touch wood, all we have to do is keep them in one piece."