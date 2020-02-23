William Henry flies to the success of Fontwell | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLac89abc2725c5b9bd45c970684bbbe5511% %MINIFYHTMLac89abc2725c5b9bd45c970684bbbe5512%





Jockey Nico de Boinville celebrates at William Henry

William Henry assured the greatest success of his career by remaining in a very unlikely position to ascend home in the Stella Artois National Spirit Hurdle in Fontwell.

Nicky Henderson's 10-year-old boy won his first victory since the Coral Cup landed at the Cheltenham Festival last March, boosting the match, after appearing outdated and reserved for third place at best.

William Henry looked like his chance had gone halfway through the two-mile, three-mile grade feature, but shot 5-1 found a second wind under Nico de Boinville.

While Quel Destin and Thomas Darby exchanged blows ahead, William Henry gained an unexpected momentum from the end of the last one before passing both on the ascent to the line to score for a length and a half.

De Boinville said: "I thought we were defeated after the first obstacle, because I didn't think I was enjoying that really heavy terrain. Then I thought we would have to calm down, sit down and suffer and settle for third place if we can.

"He turned off all the time (turning on the straight) and seemed to recover. We had some steam and came with a wet candle. I think the others stopped a little in front, and we kept going."

William Henry had made a similar late effort to get up by a short head in Cheltenham last March.

De Boinville added: "We know he is a very good finisher, because he finished well in the Coral Cup last year. It was a surprise, but it was great."

"It would not be his ideal terrain, but he is a great horse, because he won a Coral Cup and a Lanzarote and now he won a National Spirit, so we can be happy with him."

When evaluating future plans for William Henry, who has interests in both the Coral Cup and the Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle in Cheltenham next month, De Boinville was not sure which route to take.

He said: "I don't know where we are going now.

"It's already quite difficult, because he has a fairly high disability. It's a good prize to pick up, so we're delighted to have come today."

Paul Nicholls has not ruled out a trip to the Festival for second-placed Quel Destin, who has an entry into the obstacle of Randox Health County.

He said: "He's in Hurdle County, he would be almost the maximum in that, but we'll see. He has been an incredible horse, and he will be a great hunter next season."

"(Jockey) Sam (Twiston-Davies) said he was inactive after the last lap, and the other resumed and stayed. He could have finished with Thomas Darby taking him a little further.

"He has run really well and has run another blinding race, but I could see what was going to happen after the last one jumped."

As for the defeated favorite Thomas Darby, who finished third, his coach Olly Murphy insisted he will return to the first grade level at the Aintree Hurdle.

"He ran disappointingly and was beaten, and he was the third best horse of the day," Murphy said.

"He ended up going too hard and prepared the race for a finalist. Sam Twiston-Davies' horse shrank at first, and Thomas Darby ended up in front, which was not ideal.

"We will still go through the obstacle of Aintree, and returning to better ground will help."