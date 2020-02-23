Will the last peace agreement in South Sudan last? The | Africa

"Peace is finally here."

That was the promise of the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, after signing the last power sharing agreement with his rival, opposition leader Riek Machar, who, once again, swore as vice president.

The rivalry triggered a civil war that killed at least 400,000 people and displaced millions.

Both sides are accused of mass rape, recruiting child soldiers and starving the people of South Sudan.

After two similar agreements collapsed, did Kiir and Machar finally do well?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Alan Boswell – senior analyst for South Sudan at International Crisis Group

Nyagoah Tut Pur – South Sudan researcher on Human Rights Watch

Jok Madut Jok – professor of anthology at Syracuse University and former South Sudanese government official

Source: Al Jazeera News