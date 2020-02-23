Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury brilliantly stops Deontay Wilder in a seven-round master class in Las Vegas | Boxing News







Tyson Fury produced a brutal and brilliant master class to defeat Deontay Wilder in a strike in the seventh round, again becoming a world heavyweight champion.

Fury far surpassed the previously undefeated Wilder and had a great impact on his Las Vegas rematch to capture the WBC title and make an alarming statement about the division's dominance.

Fury knocked Wilder down twice, completely controlled every moment of his fight and forced the towel to be thrown down the corner of the champion during an attack.

