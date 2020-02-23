Wilder vs Fury 2: everyone greets King Tyson Fury who joins the heavyweight royalty | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML96dea51877c761acbaba7a8cf5a3e27911% %MINIFYHTML96dea51877c761acbaba7a8cf5a3e27912%





Fury entered the ring dressed as king

Tyson Fury was deceived as king when he was taken to Las Vegas, a remarkable man so sure of his royal lineage that three of his sons are called Prince. But he also knows what it is to be poor.

Two years ago I was trapped in the misery of the boxing desert, a dark place where many boxers go, but few return. He had added 10 stones in excess of fat and was struggling publicly against mental health and addiction problems: the heavyweight division, meanwhile, was doing quite well without him. That is why the barely credible destruction on Saturday night of the fiercest boxing man, Deontay Wilder, is a triumph of the human spirit above all else.

What makes his capture of the WBC title so special is the depth from which it has come, the wells from which it has been taken, before gathering the strength to produce such a dominant result. To do so on foreign soil against such a dominant champion must be classified as the best of its kind by any British boxer.

Wilder previously undefeated was shot down twice

Fury defeated Wilder in seven dominant rounds

In that strange gray area that mixes the euphoria of the previous night and the perspective of everything else, Fury now feels like the king of heavyweights. He knew he was going to arrive, so he dressed in a real way during an epic walk, but even with a robe and a crown, Fury doesn't seem to be the king.

Fury is the great opposite, a man where nothing makes sense and little can be explained. He is "the gypsy king,quot;, but without a doubt he is a man of the people, either on the Las Vegas Strip or in the center of Morecambe.

He has blatantly proclaimed for some time that, despite having to choose his gigantic canvas frame twice in his draw with Wilder 14 months, he would point to a two-round knockout in the rematch. He really expected us to believe that he would trade the right hands with a savage who, months ago, was called the toughest puncher in boxing history.

Fury said all this with a serious face, but it turns out that, in a famous city designed to do the credulous part with his cash, he was the most honest seller of all.

It took a little longer than announced but, in the third round, only the sound of the bell saved Wilder.

Fury is tailor-made for big occasions, it takes a certain personality to laugh and joke behind the scenes when the opponent is in the most traditional mental frame. His two-round prediction worked great because it made Wilder guess, doubt, question, wonder. He did the same at the end of 2015 with Wladimir Klitschko, whose reign of almost a decade as a champion ended when Fury tortured him with mind games before confusing him inside the ring. Klitschko seems baffled by Fury to this day.

And then comes Fury's other great contradiction: after the unforgettable highs come the horrendous minimums. After beating Klitschko, he insisted his goals were complete and caused a devastating fall. This time, the most important fight he faces is staying on a positive path.

Fury is the new WBC champion

Fury ended the reigns of Klitschko, now Wilder

Inside the ring, a sinister statement has been thrown.

Suddenly, before us we have a gigantic man of 19 pounds of 7 pounds with defensive reflexes and, now, a blunt blow.

He wrenched Wilder's heart in two or three rounds of his rematch and broke his opponent's desire to stay in the ring long before the towel entered. Wilder was brave but that was not the & # 39; Bronze Bomber & # 39; for more than one round. or two, it was turned into a meek and fragile thing by force of Fury.

It was a possible evolution thanks to his link with coach Sugarhill Steward, whose uncle of the Hall of Fame Emanuel turned Klitschko and Lennox Lewis into monstrous champions. To accommodate Steward, Fury got rid of Ben Davison, who had nurtured him during his return, pulled him back to the edge of despair. It was completely ruthless to dispense with Davison, but that is an aspect of Fury's character beyond costumes and karaoke.

Fury is now twice the world heavyweight champion who, in separate reigns, has had the four main belts (FIB, WBA, WBC and WBO) without mentioning the titles in English, British, European and Commonwealth. Fury defeated the champions who had reigned for nine years and five years respectively, in Klitschko and Wilder. Suddenly he finds himself alone as an undefeated champion in this generation: Anthony Joshua and now Wilder have succumbed.

The fight to do is the undisputed combat of the heavyweight championship, which would put Fury against Joshua for all the marbles in a battle of two Britons. A delicious occasion. However, Wilder has the option of confronting Fury again, but he will be a different man after the blows he received and may not rush to activate that contractual clause.

Is Joshua in the sights of Fury? Look closely between rounds on Saturday night. Look at your gum protector. Green and white says & # 39; Nigeria & # 39 ;. The master of mind games has already begun and you didn't even notice.

But first you should allow yourself a sufficient pause to stay in the moment and enjoy what Fury accomplished on Saturday night, a result that logically was beyond him.

Before their royal entry, the kings of an earlier era were honored in the ring: Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, older and more gray, but immortalized by the heavyweight fights they fought between them. Fury now looks better positioned in the current lot to join that royal company.