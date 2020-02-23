Wilder vs Fury 2: Deontay Wilder taken to the hospital for examination after the loss to Tyson Fury | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML510f69b816116e61159b69c70a47416911% %MINIFYHTML510f69b816116e61159b69c70a47416912%

Wilder: "My leg was already weak when entering, due to other small things,quot;





Deontay Wilder was not happy that his team took him out in the seventh



Deontay Wilder was taken to the hospital for examination after a defeat by detention before Tyson Fury.

Wilder endured seven rounds of punishment in Las Vegas on Saturday night when Fury produced a brutal and brilliant master class to become a heavyweight world champion again.

After losing his unbeaten record and the WBC crown, & # 39; The Bronze Bomber & # 39 ;, who was not happy that his corner threw in the towel, was unable to attend the post-fight press conference and was taken to a local hospital to be checked.

Tyson Fury knocked Wilder down twice on his way to victory

"Things like this happen. The best man won tonight," said Wilder ESPN in the ring immediately after the defeat.

"I was ready to go out with my shield. I had a lot of things going on when I got into this fight. My leg was already weak due to other little things."

"I have no excuses. I just wish my corner had let me out with my shield.

Wilder suffered a broken lip and bloodied his ear during the fight

"I am a warrior and that is what I do. No excuses. We get stronger."

Wilder coach Jay Deas attended the presser after the fight and explained how the final came about.

"Mark Breland threw in the towel. I didn't think he should have done it. Deontay is a guy of the type & # 39; get out of your shield & # 39;" Deas revealed.

"Consider that Deontay is a fearsome puncher, but you can always get a big hit."