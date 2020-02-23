Wilder vs. Fury 2: Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn calls for an undisputed title fight against Tyson Fury | Boxing News

Ask AJ to face Fury later, instead of Pulev





Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury hold every important belt

Tyson Fury must now face Anthony Joshua to finally crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury's sensational beating against Deontay Wilder on Saturday night in Las Vegas earned him the WBC title, which means that every heavyweight belt now belongs to a Briton.

Joshua has the gold of the IBF, the WBA and the WBO and his promoter, Hearn, believes that there has never been a better time to agree on a mega fight for every major belt.

Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in seven rounds in his rematch

Fury won the WBC title in Las Vegas

"The fury was brilliant and the tactics of (their coaches) Sugarhill Steward and Andy Lee were right," Hearn said exclusively. Sky sports.

"For me, we should go straight to AJ v Fury next. No one wants to see a third fight (between Fury and Wilder)."

Fury and Wilder faced a draw 14 months ago but, in their revenge in Las Vegas, the British challenger produced a sensational performance to win in seven rounds. There is an option for a trilogy fight between them.

Bob Arum's Top Rank, which promotes Fury's American career, also oversees Kubrat Pulev, who is expected to be Joshua's next opponent.

But Hearn said: "Top Rank promotes Pulev, so maybe this is our chance to make sure it's undisputed."

Joshua's pre-fight prediction came true. He said: "Fury can strike a little. It is underestimated with its striking power that makes it dangerous. If you underestimate someone, it makes it dangerous because you don't respect it until they hit you."

Dillian Whyte, who has been the No. 1 WBC contender since November 2017, is still waiting for his chance for the title that is now owned by Fury.