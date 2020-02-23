Wild Sideshows Erupt on the streets of San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – At least two side shows broke out in the streets of San Francisco late Saturday and early Sunday morning, attracting dozens of cheers, recording cell phones to spectators and screaming cars to the districts from the city of Richmond and Mission.

San Francisco police have not said whether arrests or appointments were delivered at any of the illegal street racing meetings, but an exasperated resident of the Richmond district named Veronica went to social media, saying she called the police but that the office He said there were not enough officers around to respond.

30 and geary #sfsideshow It literally keeps happening. It seems that cops can't close this … wow pic.twitter.com/CzK8otPspQ %MINIFYHTML8ca00b9df17b9afe036a37021ffd5dd913% %MINIFYHTML8ca00b9df17b9afe036a37021ffd5dd914% – Veronica (@veronicaraye) February 23, 2020

Ridiculous to hear from our office that we have so much police lack It's wild, wild west # secondary attraction #sfsideshow 30 and geary pic.twitter.com/l6yZOOEaWa – Veronica (@veronicaraye) February 23, 2020

She was responding to a secondary show on 30th Ave. and Geary Blvd. on Sunday morning that had awakened residents in the Richmond district neighborhood. Dozens of curious people gathered in the street, many of them taking videos of cell phones from moving cars.

Finally, the San Francisco police responded, dispersing the participants and spectators of the scene.

A second secondary exhibition reportedly broke out earlier in the evening at the intersection of 30th Street and Delores Street in the San Francisco Mission District.

Dozens of curious people gathered, cheered and filmed cell phone videos. Traffic on Mission Street was blocked, driving cars back several blocks.