White supremacists receive a higher threat level than ISIS in New Jersey

According to state officials, white supremacists are officially a greater threat to the state of New Jersey than ISIS and Al Qaeda.

The measure to mark white supremacists as a greater threat than other groups echoes the thoughts of many Americans who feel threatened by racist attacks and domestic terrorism here in their own backyard.

The New Jersey annual terrorism threat assessment report, which was published on Friday, revealed that the state had raised the threat level for white supremacist extremists to "high," which is the highest category for threat levels. for any extremist group, reports CNN.

In fact, the only other threat listed as high as the white supremacist extremists are the violent extremists of their own harvest, who also ranked first in the 2019 report.

The white supremacists were previously listed as a moderate threat, along with ISIS. But in this year's report, they rose while ISIS moved back one level, to "low."

White supremacists also outperform Boko Haram, black separatist extremists and more than a dozen other extremist groups in the report.

Several recent attacks contributed to the new change in the report. For example, the report specifically discusses a growing threat from white supremacy extremists in the past year, referring to El Paso Walmart shooting as one of those incidents. The shooter in that incident wrote a four-page racist and anti-immigrant document.

The report also mentions local incidents, such as the arrest of a man who admitted to having ordered members of a neo-Nazi network to destroy synagogues and was accused of expressing interest in attacking black people with a machete in a shopping center in New Jersey..

"The constantly changing threat landscape in New Jersey and across the country requires that we adjust our strategies to anticipate new threats while we are ready to combat existing ones," said Jared Maples, director of the Office of National Security and Preparedness for New Jersey, in a press release

The report also describes how white supremacy organizations in the state have actively tried to spread their beliefs and recruit new members. According to the report, since January 2019, 168 cases of white supremacist propaganda distribution have been reported, almost four times more than the 46 reports in 2018.

"Some extremists of white supremacy argue that participating in mass attacks or creating other forms of chaos will accelerate the impending and necessary collapse of society to build a racially pure nation," the report said.

Roommates, do you think other states should do the same? Let us know.