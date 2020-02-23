What channel is NASCAR on today? Start time, TV schedule for the 2020 Las Vegas race

%MINIFYHTML8323ef281e68e69aa0e079a847eea16511% %MINIFYHTML8323ef281e68e69aa0e079a847eea16512%

What channel is NASCAR's career on today? What time does the NASCAR race begin? These are the questions that torment racing fans every Sunday, when each NASCAR Cup race will be on FOX or FS1 during the first half of the 2020 season with different start times.

As for the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the television channel that will broadcast the race is Fox. The start time of the Pennzoil 400 is at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the start time of the pre-race program at Fox is at 2:30 p.m. ET. The green flag schedule is scheduled for 3:46 p.m. ET.

3:30 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas is the first of three consecutive start times, as the NASCAR Cup completes its west coast swing early in the season. Next week's race at Auto Club Speedway will also begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, like the March 8 race at Phoenix Raceway. As for the television channel, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Fox after the Daytona 500 last week. As part of Fox's television deal with NASCAR for the 2019 season, Fox is scheduled to show nine Cup races this year, and FS1 is scheduled to show eight, including the All-Star Race in May.

Sunday's Pennzoil 400, which will consist of three stages (80 laps, 80 laps, 107 laps), is the second race on the NASCAR Cup calendar. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a 1.5 mile wide oval that has featured progressive cornering since 2006. The Series Cup has run in Las Vegas since 1998.

Below is all the information you need on how to see the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

Career : Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

: Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Date : Sunday February 23

: Sunday February 23 Start time : 3:30 pm. ET

: 3:30 pm. ET Green Flag Time : 3:46 p.m. ET

: 3:46 p.m. ET television channel : Fox

: Fox Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be the second race of the season to be shown on Fox, which will also be the television channel for the next four races on the NASCAR Cup calendar. NBC and NBCSN will take over as the NASCAR Cup broadcast chains during the second half of the season, starting at Chicagoland Speedway on June 21.

Below are the 40 major television markets in the United States and Fox's local subsidiary for each.

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can broadcast Sunday's race in Las Vegas live through Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot be in front of his television.

For those who do not have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV broadcast options offered by Fox: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

The Sunday Cup race in Las Vegas can be a relief thanks to the health of Ryan Newman, who was discharged from the Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach on Wednesday. The Ford Mustang No. 6 driver Roush Fenway Racing will not compete in this week's race as he continues to recover from his terrible accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

"No one could take Ryan Newman's place on the track and I can't wait for him to come back," said Ross Chastain, who will run Newman's car in Las Vegas. "As we continue to pray for a full and fast recovery career, I will do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud."

Joey Logano, of the Penske team, set a career record at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (154,894 mph on average) when he won the Pennzoil 400 last year, and will again be among the favorites on the track in 2020. The Cup champion The 2017 Series has the best average arrival position. (8.5) and the best average race position (9,162) among the drivers on Sunday's field.

Logano has five top 5 and nine top 10 in Vegas; Only Kevin Harvick (10 top 10 and seven top 5) has more. Logano has not suffered a DNF in 13 starts on the track. He and his teammate Penske Brad Keselowski have won three of the last six races in Las Vegas.

Only one driver (Jimmie Johnson, four) has more wins in Las Vegas than Keselowski (three), who finished second behind Logano in the Pennzoil 400 last year.