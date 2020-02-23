WGC-Mexico: Patrick Reed beats Bryson DeChambeau on the last day | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLbb68fb39ca5ceff99af4734ade1ec2b611% %MINIFYHTMLbb68fb39ca5ceff99af4734ade1ec2b612%

Patrick Reed responded to his critics with great style while producing an outstanding final to claim a unique victory in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Reed arrived in Chapultepec with his integrity facing further scrutiny after Brooks Koepka rekindled the Hero World Challenge controversy in December, accusing the former Masters champion of cheating when he incurred a penalty for improving his lie in a street bunker during The third round.

DeChambeau made seven birdies in nine holes around the curve before hesitating in 17

Reed let his golf talk all week while refusing to discuss the events of the Bahamas, and three late birdies on the last day saw him beat Bryson DeChambeau and gave him the luxury of a two-stroke lead to defeat the last .

With a slight fade, Reed blocked his exit blow to the trees to the right and was forced to throw back to the fairway, and a thrown third found the heart of the green but left him with a two-stroke stunt of more than 30 feet to block your eighth PGA Tour title.

Reed was "building sandcastles,quot; Brooks Koepka rekindled the Bahamas controversy when he accused his Ryder Cup teammate of cheating

But he lived up to the challenge and delayed up to 18 inches before tapping to limit a 67 and a winning score of 18 under par, which left DeChambeau counting the cost of a ghost in the 17th after he was released from a Leaderboard congested with seven birdies. in nine holes around the turn.

Overnight leader Justin Thomas retired from the race when he followed the bogeys at seven eight with a double bogey in the tenth, while Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy couldn't. maintain excellent openings and settled in the third and fifth respectively.

Erik Van Rooyen also vanished in the final stretch after being one of the five players who occupied at least a part of the leadership on an intriguing final day, which ended with Reed raising his second World Championship Championship at the same event, his first coming at Doral in 2014.

Rory McIlroy could not build a good start to his final round

The gritty American made the first birdie, but then had to fight hard several times while putting together 10 pairs in a row, a race that broke with a welcome birdie on the 12th before rolling on an eight-foot foot for the pair at 13 to stay at 16 below.

The eighth little bird in the DeChambeau round lifted him to two of Reed when the couple separated from the chase group, but the leader hesitated in the short 17 when his exit hit reached more than 60 feet below the flag and, After running, his little bird putt After 10 feet, he almost lost his turn to open the door for Reed.

And the 29-year-old took his chance with a good throw and putt for birdie at 15, an excellent three-foot approach that set another gain at 16, and Reed relieved the pressure significantly when he shook in a 17-foot Putt for two invaluable on the penultimate green.

Reed won his first WGC in Doral six years ago

Reed avoided the disaster at the end to achieve the ghost he needed to overcome DeChambeau, whose closure 65 comfortably earned him his best final in a WGC and his first top 10, as he finished the tournament twice as far from Rahm and Van Rooyen.

Rahm fired the best 61 of his career, including a hole in one on 17, to break into the contest on day three, and took that momentum to the final round and the birdies in four of the first five holes raised him to four ties in the top

But the birdies dried up for the Spaniard, and a disappointing bogey-six in 11 would finally leave him with too much ground to compensate Reed and DeChambeau when he settled for a 67 and a part of the third with Van Rooyen.

Jon Rahm was one of the five players he led on Sunday.

The South African also had a good start with consecutive birdies before rooting the third, and his challenge was derailed by a double bogey six in the 10, although the late birdies in 15 and 16 secured a place on the podium next to the world No. 3 Rahm .

McIlroy managed to place himself inside one of the leaders when he made birdies in three of the first six holes despite not being at the top of his game, and did not score another birdie until 16 in a 68 that earned him fifth place: his third top -five in so many starts this year – the 14th under par.

Tyrrell Hatton continued to impress in his first tournament since November after undergoing wrist surgery in the offseason, and his fifth birdie of the last day at 15 led him to two advantage shots before a bogey at 17 ended With its few possibilities. .

Hatton's 68s left him tied for sixth with Hideki Matsuyama (67) and Thomas, whose capitulation was the biggest surprise of an exciting Sunday in Mexico.