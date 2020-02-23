Wendy Williams officially introduces her boyfriend after being accused of faking her date

%MINIFYHTMLb9d345c03ca9bb5ee87552b5c4b519bb11% %MINIFYHTMLb9d345c03ca9bb5ee87552b5c4b519bb12%

Instagram

The presenter of & # 39; Wendy Williams Show & # 39; 55 years old has responded to the claim of & # 39; imaginary boyfriend & # 39; by revealing the identity of your weekend date on your Instagram page.

Up News Info –

Wendy Williams He finally revealed the identity of his new boyfriend after a preview of his dinner. The 55-year-old television presenter initially did not show his face, which led some people to be skeptical and call his date an "imaginary boyfriend."

The action speaks louder than words, so he posted on Instagram a photo of them hugging on "another Friday night." He is a New York jeweler known as Big Will, also known as Willdaboss. The lovebirds looked happy together as they showed big smiles in the photo.

%MINIFYHTMLb9d345c03ca9bb5ee87552b5c4b519bb13% %MINIFYHTMLb9d345c03ca9bb5ee87552b5c4b519bb14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLb9d345c03ca9bb5ee87552b5c4b519bb15% %MINIFYHTMLb9d345c03ca9bb5ee87552b5c4b519bb16%

It is not the first time he has published about him. She repeated her work on her show in 2019 when she showed her new necklace after obtaining her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. She simply called him her jeweler back then.

<br />

A few months later, he flaunted another bright necklace on his show. She showed her picture of the Super Bowl weekend on the big screen and blushed when the audience said "aww." Apparently they approached when she called him "friend."

<br />

On Valentine's Day, he wore a new diamond necklace with a heart pendant. She said in her program that it is a gift from a "visitor" who will "come later." Meanwhile, he described it on his Instagram as a "V-Day Special for the incomparable @wendyshow".

<br />

Wendy Williams was married to Bert Girigorie, whom she described as a saleswoman in her memoirs. They separated only months after exchanging votes in 1994.

He married her second husband Kevin Hunter in 1997. They received a son in 2000. She filed for divorce in April 2019 after discovering that she has just fathered a child with her lover. She said it is the straw that filled the glass for her: "Infidelity is one thing. A complete baby is another subject."