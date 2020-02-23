Watch Justin Bieber sing "I would never have done it,quot; by Marvin Sapp in the Sunday service of Kanye West

%MINIFYHTMLa15cd8ac601b103fdeb7ad298c3cbf4111% %MINIFYHTMLa15cd8ac601b103fdeb7ad298c3cbf4112%

It is safe to say that Justin Bieber was feeling the spirit on this good Sunday, all of you.

During another event full of events from the Kanye West Sunday Service choir, the Biebs turned out to be one of the house's special guests.

But Justin really took people by surprise when he climbed into the microphone to sing a gospel classic.

Justin put a lil soul in his voice as he sang a performance of Marvin Sapp's "Never Would Have It,quot; for the crowd, which met his sangin & # 39; with cheering for support and praise.

You can see a clip of Justin Bieber's performance below:

Justin Bieber also took his time at the microphone to testify about how blessed he is and thanked Kanye for the invitation.

If you missed this week's Sunday service videos, the choir also showed some of its newest pieces, including an arrangement of Roddy Ricch's "The Box,quot; and "Ballin." You can see a clip of that below:

Kim Kardashian had that seat in the front row and gave fans access to the show. He also captured his baby North West vibrating with the chorus.

Kanye's choir has been quite successful on its own since they arrived on the scene last year. His debut album "Jesus Is Born,quot; performed well on the Billboard gospel charts.

The choir has also performed throughout the country and announced plans to bring its sound to the whole world with an African and European tour.