Warriors lose to rolling pelicans, 115-101 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Zion Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans retired late to beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Sunday.

Nicolo Melli matched his career with 20 points and six triples, and Brandon Ingram had 17 points and five assists.

Damion Lee scored 22 points to lead five Golden State players in double figures. Jordan Poole added 19.

The Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games after dominating the last 12 minutes. New Orleans had six triples and two mates in the fourth quarter, while beating Golden State 38-24.

Holiday led the late wave and got a lot of help. Melli made three triples and Williamson added a voluminous dump in the alley.

It is Williamson's eighth consecutive game with 20 or more points, the longest stretch of a rookie in the NBA this season. He was 13 of 20 years old and made his first triple since his NBA debut on January 22.

Williamson had a good start with a pair of matte alleys and a triple in the first quarter. The general team number 1 scored nine of the first 13 points of the Pelicans and also received a big block behind the center of the Warriors Eric Paschall under the basket.

Lee was equally strong for Golden State, making seven of his first nine shots to help the Warriors reach a 10-point lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Derrick Favors had six points and 11 rebounds.

Warriors: Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) and Mark Chriss (left calf pain) showed up.

CURRY HAS A DATE

The injury to Stephen Curry's hand was more serious than originally thought, but continues to point to March 1 for his return after missing almost four months with a fractured left hand. On two occasions MVP participated in a full contact practice on Saturday, then told reporters that he had suffered nerve damage in his hand when downtown Phoenix, Aron Baynes, fell on him in a game on October 30. His recovery has gone well and if things continue as planned, he hopes to play in a home game against Washington.

BENDER RETURNS TO THE NBA

The Warriors signed Dragan Bender, a 7-foot center, with a 10-day contract before the game. The fourth overall selection in 2016, Bender played seven games with Milwaukee this season and also spent time in the G-League. Bender had six points and five rebounds against the pelicans.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Pelicans: Head to Los Angeles to play against the Lakers on Tuesday. New Orleans has lost four of five against the Lakers, including two this season.

Warriors: Play against the Kings on Tuesday at the Chase Center. Sacramento has won both games against Golden State this season.

