Viktor Hovland wins the first PGA Tour title in Puerto Rico | Golf news





Viktor Hovland bore a 25-foot birdie putt to get the victory

Viktor Hovland improved his reputation as one of the brightest young golf talents after earning an exciting inaugural PGA Tour title at the Puerto Rico Open.

Hovland, widely inclined to make his Ryder Cup debut in the fall, rocked in a 25-foot birdie putt in the final green at Coco Beach in Rio Grande to get a unique victory over Josh Teater.

Hovland was making its 17th start on the PGA Tour

The 22-year-old seemed to have lost his chances of winning in his 17th start in the Tour when he got into big trouble in par 3 of 11 and needed five shots just to take his ball to the green.

Hovland finally walked to the twelfth tee with a triple six bogey on his card, but he crawled back to the race when he managed the eagle in the long 15 to reach 19 under par.

Teater, playing in the group ahead of the Norwegian, made birdies 15 and 17 before closing with a pair in the last to complete a 69 that seemed to be good enough to enter a tiebreaker when the third of Hovland arrived at par 18 until short.

But Hovland's aggressive putt for victory hit the back of the cup and fell for his third birdie of the day, and one of the most important of his career until he joined players like Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the victory. his first PGA Tour titles at the age of 22.

Hovland is expected to be on the Ryder Cup European team in September.

"It's a sure emotion. It's a special feeling," said Hovland, whose victory is projected to take him to 60th place in the world rankings after starting the tournament in 102.

While Hovland was celebrating, it was an unfortunate final round for his playmate in the final match, Martin Laird, as the Scot fought for a triple of 75 and fell to 14 to finish in a tie for the sixth.